Dahleen Glanton: Rush Limbaugh is dying and I grieve for him

It is difficult to imagine what it must be like to learn that you are dying. For some, I suppose, such a diagnosis could be met with relief. After months of agonizing pain, there is respite in knowing that it will be over soon.

With such advance notice, there also is a rare opportunity to try to right what you have done wrong. To say to loved ones words that needed to be said. And to ask for forgiveness for the things you cannot change.

But for most, such news likely would cause overwhelming grief. Most of us, regardless of our age, feel as though we have much to live for and many more things to do. Taking that opportunity away seems unfair.

Like Limbaugh, Patricia understood that her illness was considered terminal. Still, she believed that she would somehow defy the odds and live past the maximum 10-year survival period of people with her form of cancer.

She fought with every bit of strength she had — until she couldn't.

She had grown thin and frail. With her spleen filled with blood — one of the effects of the disease — doctors suggested that she undergo surgery. They warned that it would be risky, and that the surgical wound might not heal. She took the chance.