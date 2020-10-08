Dahleen Glanton: Supporters take same risks, but wouldn't get same care

Trump called the drug cocktails "miracles coming down from God." But not everyone is deemed worthy of such a miracle.

Remdesivir is only available through hospitals and requires a special dispensation to use it. That means it would be out of reach for most people at the Duluth rally. Most other regular Americans don't have easy access to it either.

It is no surprise that the president would receive the most groundbreaking treatment available. But the regular Americans who risked exposure at Trump's rallies are, for the most part, on their own.

Most Americans don't have access to such premier medical care. Many don't have health insurance, and Trump at this moment is trying to get the Supreme Court to overturn Obamacare. The variances in access to lifesaving treatments are symbolic of the class and economic divisions that have allowed the virus to soar through disadvantaged communities.

Trump supporters who have risked their lives to help him get reelected should be livid that he lied to them about the risks of COVID-19.

But they aren't. They were lining up outside Walter Reed waving their "Make America Great Again" and "Trump 2020" signs to show their undying love.

Some were standing close and breathing on each other, still refusing to put on a mask.

Dahleen Glanton is a veteran editor and reporter.