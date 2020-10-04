Dahleen Glanton: The shooting of Breonna Taylor wasn't just tragic. It was criminal.

Taylor's story, laid out in an exhaustive piece in The New York Times on Aug. 30 and the accompanying streamed documentary, belies the illogical premise some have that Taylor somehow played a role in her own death.

Cameron's well-spoken presentation on the national stage two weeks ago was meticulously carried out. Those who don't know the whole story or understand how authorities routinely twist the facts to justify an outcome could have easily been taken in.

Taylor was a trained EMT who wanted to be a nurse, but her life was also imperfect. Like many 26-year-olds, she was still trying to find her way to becoming the woman she was meant to be.

She hooked up with a no-good boyfriend, a drug dealer who stayed in trouble with the law. She knew that he was bad news, but her emotional ties to him were so strong that she couldn't think clearly. He realized that and took advantage of her.

She let him use her mailing address because he had no real place of his own. She allowed him to drive her car. When he went to jail, she bailed him out. It's the kind of thing too many young women think they're supposed to do for their man.

Taylor made mistakes, but her life cannot be used to justify her death.