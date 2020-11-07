Dave Gammon: Lessons learned as a first-time elections official

As far as I could tell, the integrity of U.S. elections is sound. I noticed in my record books that my fellow election officials came from both political parties, and we did not discuss whom we were voting for. The fellow in charge of my precinct was consistently professional, humble, fair and nonpartisan in his dealings with everyone, including all voters and an election "observer" who was planted by his political party to make sure there was no "funny business" at the polls. I was not allowed to interact with the observer, but he looked like he might be the most bored person in the room.

Did I observe any mistakes? You bet, but they were all the sort of mistakes that come from putting normal people in unfamiliar circumstances. One of my favorite mistakes was a young man who confidently stated his full name, waited a while, and then meekly turned to his mom so she could remind him of his address. Never once did a voter show up at any of our four check-in counters who was marked as “already voted.”

I noticed plenty of errors in voter registration records. Several voters had neglected to update their current address, but far more common were simple clerical errors. For example, Chloe was spelled "Chole." Voter Sam was listed at "104 Sunset Dr" instead of "102 Sunset Dr."