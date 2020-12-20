Dave Gammon: The finish line to this pandemic, finally, is in sight

Both studies took racial diversity and age seriously when enrolling participants, so we can be confident the results will apply well to senior citizens and African Americans, not just young Caucasians who are already healthy. The most serious side effect so far has been fatigue, similar to the fatigue occasionally experienced by recipients of the flu vaccine.

Uncertainties still remain. Both studies used a new type of vaccine technology based on genetic material known as mRNA. Although we know the mRNA vaccines were safe over the three months of the clinical trials, long-term data need to be collected. Vaccine trials have not been conducted on children yet, although we have no reason to think children will respond differently. So far in Great Britain, two individuals experienced allergic reactions to the COVID vaccine. Whatever problems result from administering COVID vaccines will need to be balanced against the benefits of those vaccines.

Despite these uncertainties, all preliminary signs are positive. To those who remain skeptical, I hope you will respect those who feel differently. I also hope you reconsider your conclusions if you encounter new information. I promise to do the same.