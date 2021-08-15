Dave Gammon: Why Trump voters should choose to take the COVID vaccine

When I took my shots, I did not feel like a sheep. Instead I felt like I was liberating myself and gaining freedoms that had been taken from me for more than a year. My side effects were more benign than I anticipated, and the five months since getting vaccinated have been marvelous. I saw my elderly parents for the first time in nearly two years.

National statistics replicate my story millions of times. By mid-July of this year, 161 million Americans had claimed their vaccine shots. Of these fully vaccinated Americans, just one in 30,000 have been hospitalized since vaccination because of COVID, and fewer than a quarter of these hospitalizations resulted in deaths.

These statistics, which I learned about on Fox News, are not fake. I know that because I just spent a week with my brother-in-law, Jesse, who is an Intensive Care Unit physician in another state. For the past 18 months he has done nothing but treat COVID patients, unfortunately watching many of them die. Jesse told me the unvaccinated now account for more than 95% of his COVID patients.

It was heartbreaking to hear my brother-in-law share dozens of deathbed conversations in which his patients lament their prior resistance to the vaccine. With Jesse’s encouragement, these patients then pleaded with their families and friends to get vaccinated … but it was too late for them.