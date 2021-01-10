David Campt: A dozen do's and don't's for good dialogue

Before you speak or meet, recharge your empathy. Recall good moments, think about the person's good qualities, or remind yourself of goals of his or hers with which you agree. Your open heart supports that person's open mind.

3. Reflect on mental techniques you will need in the moment.

Think about what you need to do to stay centered in an empathetic listening mode. For example, you may need to think about the person as a 5-year-old in a bathtub. Boosting your empathy will help your influence.

4. Highlight points of connection.

Get past your desire to feel different from the other person because he or she has views you don’t like. If you like a person's shirt, say it. If you are a parent as they are, say that. Highlighting the connecting points makes it harder for others to see you as an enemy.

5. Look for one embedded idea with which you agree; then share a personal story related to that thought or experience.

Try to find a point of agreement embedded within their position with which you disagree. For instance, you don’t think “Cops treat all groups fairly,” but you do agree with the embedded idea that “There are good cops out there.” Then tell a personal story that illustrates your agreement. Storytelling builds rapport.