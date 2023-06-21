Many leaders of museums and libraries around the country are encouraging communities to define the 15 days between Juneteenth Freedom Day and Independence Day as “The Civic Season” — a time for civic education, reflection, dialogue and celebration about our ongoing struggle to expand our notion of freedom.

In Rockingham County, a collaboration between some churches, civic groups and consulting firms is attempting add a regional spin to this national movement. This Saturday, we will hold our inaugural Freedom Fortnight Festival, which aims to be something like an old-fashioned cookout with a patriotic, multi-racial flair.

The festival is designed to address several problems in the county and many other places:

1. Too little shared knowledge about Juneteenth. If you start asking folks what they think about Juneteenth, many will draw blanks about the story of Union Gen. Granger leading 2,000 troops to Galveston, Texas, to announce the Civil War was over and that enslaved people were to be freed. If the holiday is to ever capture our patriotic hearts, we need community efforts to draw attention to it and place it in the pantheon of the other holidays that already mean something to Americans,

2: Not enough Americans see Juneteenth as part of a shared inheritance. Sadly, an idea is circulating that Juneteenth is Independence Day for Back people; you can hear this stated wistfully by some Blacks on the far left and resentfully by some whites on the far right. In reality, both Juneteenth and July Fourth reflect a shared inheritance of commitment, sacrifice and even cross-racial cooperation. For instance, Black soldiers comprised about 10% of the Union troops, and were about half of the garrison that announced emancipation in Galveston on June 19, 1865. Going further back, estimates are that at least 5,000 of the Revolutionary War soldiers were Black. Thus, the struggles for freedom in both the Juneteenth and July Fourth stories were interracial affairs. No single group completely owns either of these accomplishments.

3. Both Juneteenth and July Fourth offer important general lessons about unfairness. As noted, since a large portion of Gen. Gordon Granger’s troops were white, allyship is central to the Juneteenth story. You may remember from elementary school that France’s assistance was a critical to the success of the Revolutionary War. Thus, the notion of alliances with bystanders is an essential part of America’s wars for freedom. If we look with discernment, both the Juneteenth and July Fourth stories remind us that any ongoing situation of unfairness — including ones in our families, workplaces, and local communities — involves oppressors and victims, as well as bystanders who choose to intervene … or not. (For the record, 70% of white freedom-loving Texans did not own slaves, and thus were largely complicit bystanders to the system of slavery). By reminding us of these three roles in sustained unfairness, both holidays invite our attention to the important question: What role am I playing in any unfairness that is happening around me?

4. We need to intentionally disrupt deeply embedded segregation patterns. Rockingham County’s large KKK rallies and "sundown laws" largely faded from view in in the 1970s. Today, there are few signs of explicit racial tension in the county. Nevertheless, the racial separation is quite remarkable. In a county of more than 90,000 people that is about 30% nonwhite, there are no taverns that are predominanty frequented by nonwhite customers. Our public celebrations tend to be either overwhelmingly white or Black, unless they focus on children or automobiles. We can do better. Linking Juneteenth and July Fourth is a great platform to create an intentional moment of interracial togetherness in a time of great political division.

We don’t harbor any illusions that a mixed-race group enjoying cornhole, eating hot dogs and fried fish, singing national anthems and doing the electric slide will, by itself, solve our county’s long-standing racial disparities. But we deeply believe that reducing our social discomfort can help us create a new shared narrative about our past so we can work better together on a common future. Celebrating our shared and divergent journeys toward freedom and independence seems like a good place to start.