David Noer: A bad moon rising

As a swing state we have been targeted by professional manipulators using TV, print and social media to activate our emotions. Snide, harshly phrased generalizations, out-of-context quotations, unflattering photos and a focus on tearing down an opponent as opposed to building up a candidate, are the currency of their realm.

Regardless of the outcome, both sides will emerge from this election with emotional baggage: winners with the illusion that victory equates to problems solved, losers with spite and vindictiveness. In order to move forward, nerves must be soothed, wounds healed and partnerships formed.

Next, the social epidemic. In addition to COVID we are also in the midst of what Malcom Gladwell described in his book “The Tipping Point” as a social epidemic. The killing of George Floyd was a tipping point that for many triggered venting of repressed anger. For others, it unleashed fear and, sometimes unconscious, racism. It spawned necessary protests and unnecessary violence.

Violence is not the answer, but neither is repression, denial or mob-based vigilante "law and order." The solution requires translating raw emotion to productive action and understanding what Isabel Wilkerson powerfully describes in her book “Caste” as “the origins of our discontents.”