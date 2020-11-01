David Noer: A bad moon rising

We are eight months into a lethal pandemic, six months into a social epidemic and face a contentious election in two days. Passions have sizzled and anger has kindled. Our nerves are frayed and our emotions fragile.
A past Creedence Clearwater Revival hit warned of a “bad moon a-risin” and “trouble on the way.” Fifty-one years later, that prophecy has returned to haunt us. We are entering a dark and scary time and need physical, emotional and spiritual shelters to survive that moon.
Although we may repress or deny it, the triple traumas of plague, social unrest and political volatility have triggered emotional vulnerability and unproductive defensiveness. In order to emerge whole from our coming winter of discontent, we need to deal with the toll the past 10 months have inflicted.
First, the election. In the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” With claims of fraud, probable delays in counting mail-in ballots, the volatile nature of the incumbent president and the vicissitudes of the polls, Nov. 4 will not settle either side’s nerves.
Although some might fantasize that casting a ballot is a cool, logical, analytical procedure, that isn’t the case. Emotional intelligence research has shown that our seemingly rational decisions are stimulated by our emotions. No one knows this better than the advertising spin agents that both sides have paid big bucks to hook our votes.
As a swing state we have been targeted by professional manipulators using TV, print and social media to activate our emotions. Snide, harshly phrased generalizations, out-of-context quotations, unflattering photos and a focus on tearing down an opponent as opposed to building up a candidate, are the currency of their realm.
Regardless of the outcome, both sides will emerge from this election with emotional baggage: winners with the illusion that victory equates to problems solved, losers with spite and vindictiveness. In order to move forward, nerves must be soothed, wounds healed and partnerships formed.
Next, the social epidemic. In addition to COVID we are also in the midst of what Malcom Gladwell described in his book “The Tipping Point” as a social epidemic. The killing of George Floyd was a tipping point that for many triggered venting of repressed anger. For others, it unleashed fear and, sometimes unconscious, racism. It spawned necessary protests and unnecessary violence.
Violence is not the answer, but neither is repression, denial or mob-based vigilante "law and order." The solution requires translating raw emotion to productive action and understanding what Isabel Wilkerson powerfully describes in her book “Caste” as “the origins of our discontents.”
Last, the COVID-19 pandemic. We have shamefully managed to politicize a virus that is sickening and killing people. Social distancing, wearing face masks and following the guidelines of scientific professionals are either seen as responsible citizenship or caving in to unnecessary control, damaging the economy and violating individual rights.
Until an effective vaccine is developed and distributed, the virus will continue to march down its lethal path. We need the wisdom and patience to heed Creedence Clearwater’s warning: “Don't go around tonight — well it's bound to take your life.” There are three dimensions of safety necessary to protect us from that rising moon and ensure that those lives will emerge healthy and productive
First, stay physically safe. Believe the scientists, not the masochists, conspiracy theorists or advocates of snake oil medicine. COVID is not a hoax. It is deadly and responsible citizens must protect themselves and others. Wear a mask, social distance and await a safe vaccine.
Second, stay emotionally safe. We are still in charge of our own lives and feelings. It is psychologically hazardous to be emotionally co-dependent on the success or failure of a candidate or a movement. We can care deeply and work hard for a desired outcome but not at the expense of our self-esteem.
Finally, stay spiritually safe. We can use the bad moon’s emotional roller-coaster as a wake-up call to better access our own values, spirituality and beliefs. Our belief systems provide an internal, spiritual rudder that we can use to navigate the external aggravations of campaign promises, media manipulation, COVID anxiety and social injustice.
Community columnist David Noer (david@davidnoer.com) is an author and organizational consultant who lives in Greensboro.
