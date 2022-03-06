David Noer: Affirmative action beats negative inaction

President Biden’s resolve to deliver on his promise to appoint an African American woman to the Supreme Court exposed the political and social divide between those opposed to the concept of racial- and gender-based affirmative action and those who see it as a necessary means to an end.
Skeptics use the clichéd argument that targeting by race and gender isn’t fair to everyone else. Advocates cite indisputable evidence of employment discrimination and exclusion and believe that affirmative action is a direct and effective method of promoting inclusion.
There is no universal, empirically grounded list of qualifications for the lifetime appointment of a Supreme Court justice. President Biden had an abundance of candidates with the same or better experience as those who who already serve. (By any objective measure, Biden’s nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is more than qualified.) Beyond meeting those standards, an African American woman also would make the court better resemble the citizens it purports to represent.
The concept of affirmative action was given teeth when President Kennedy issued an executive order that stated that U.S. policy was to encourage by “affirmative action” the elimination of employment discrimination. Failure to comply could result in cancellation of government contracts, grants and financial assistance.
Reaction has been split by political and cultural orientation. Some organizations grudgingly comply. Others aggressively embrace affirmative action strategies and view them as key to developing a diverse workforce as a competitive advantage. The Supreme Court has eliminated racial quotas. Nine states have outlawed race-based affirmative action. North Carolina is not one. That could be advantageous for the recruiting and employee development strategies of our new arrivals: Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. and Boom Supersonic.
There have been both positive and negative unintended consequences, but overall, affirmative action has proven effective. It has opened previously blocked entry-level technical jobs, facilitated an increased flow of women and minorities into managerial ranks, and given organizations access to previously repressed talent. An unanticipated positive consequence has been greater clarity of actual job duties, resulting in more accurate and specific job descriptions.
A negative consequence has been the label “affirmative action hire,” a term prejudicially applied to someone who allegedly got his or her job only because of race or gender. In my experience as a consultant and a corporate executive, it is inconceivable that any organization wanting to remain in business would promote or hire people without the requisite qualifications. It is equally puzzling why anyone with talent and self-awareness would accept a role as only a symbol.
The hiring, promoting and developing of women and minorities has been historically unfair. To claim that taking special “affirmative” action to right that wrong is “reverse discrimination” is not only meanspirited, but ignores the immense advantage of acquiring needed talent. Affirmative action is all about inclusion of the underrepresented, not exclusion of those already there.
Understanding and relating to a diverse customer base is not only a competitive business advantage but central to harnessing the power of affirmative action. Although receiving some valid criticism, educational programs that cover the history and cultural orientation of minority groups can be extremely helpful. To be effective, they need to be voluntary, well-researched and professionally facilitated. They also should avoid blaming and labeling. As a past participant and later co-facilitator with an African American colleague, I witnessed their power. Among his many poor decisions, our past president banned such training. Our current president rescinded that prohibition.
The opposite of affirmative action is negative inaction, a strategy employed by then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when he refused to initiate a hearing on Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland during the waning time of Obama’s tenure. In an act of blatant hypocrisy, he reversed course and employed his own version of affirmative action by rapidly facilitating the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 during the declining days of Trump’s term.
Ultimately, mandated affirmative action will outlive its value and be replaced with true equality, but we’re not there yet. A wise doctoral adviser once helped me generate research ideas when I was stuck with the deceptively simple statement, “Something is better than nothing.” That concept is the essence of affirmative action. Doing something, acting affirmatively, is much better than doing nothing and letting inequality fester through negative inaction.
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.