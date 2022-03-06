David Noer: Affirmative action beats negative inaction

The hiring, promoting and developing of women and minorities has been historically unfair. To claim that taking special “affirmative” action to right that wrong is “reverse discrimination” is not only meanspirited, but ignores the immense advantage of acquiring needed talent. Affirmative action is all about inclusion of the underrepresented, not exclusion of those already there.

Understanding and relating to a diverse customer base is not only a competitive business advantage but central to harnessing the power of affirmative action. Although receiving some valid criticism, educational programs that cover the history and cultural orientation of minority groups can be extremely helpful. To be effective, they need to be voluntary, well-researched and professionally facilitated. They also should avoid blaming and labeling. As a past participant and later co-facilitator with an African American colleague, I witnessed their power. Among his many poor decisions, our past president banned such training. Our current president rescinded that prohibition.