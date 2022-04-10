David Noer: Ban handguns and semi-automatic rifles

IIn a Charlotte speech, actor and National Rifle Association President Charlton Heston

proclaimed that we could

have his gun when we pried it

from his “cold, dead hands.”

Twenty-two years later, Heston is dead, his hands are beyond cold, and gun deaths and violence are raging. It’s high time for some fundamental prying.

Our feeble efforts at gun control are blocked by free-spending lobbyists and wild-west political ideology. Even if passed, control measures would be riddled with loopholes. Radical though it may seem, and against the grain of our pervasive love affair with guns, the time has come to stop wasting time on the symptoms and treat the disease. We need to ban, not regulate, handguns and assault rifles.

In essence, the sole purpose of handguns is to shoot people. One past use was the U.S. Cavalry’s employment of 45-caliber pistols to end the suffering of wounded horses. We now have better ways to euthanize horses and today’s handguns are tools of human, not equine, destruction.

A semi-automatic rifle is a weapon with a detachable magazine. They are aptly named, designed for warfare not recreation. Using them for hunting or as symbols of macho bravado is foolish. Those yearning to experience firing such rifles should, as I did, join the Army.

In the depths of Minnesota’s Superior National Forest, I and some hunting cronies encountered an inexperienced Chicago resident with a handgun and what appeared to be an AK-47 knock-off. We were concerned about the safety of fully automatic firing and the possible suffering of wounded animals. He was strongly encouraged to return to the Windy City. Responsible hunters with responsible weapons should be exempt from a ban but this guy wouldn’t make the cut.

Advocates cite personal and family protection as motivation for acquiring handguns. Even a shallow level of research will reveal that almost all deaths are caused by accidents or emotional outbursts. The “protect family and self” mantra is fueled by a mix of macho bravado and paranoia. The best way to protect yourself and family is to steer clear of handguns.

The internet is filled with scholarly and legal tomes concerning the intent and interpretation of the Second Amendment. Cutting through the jargon, one doesn’t have to be a constitutional scholar to understand that the Second Amendment was focused on enabling a militia using flintlock rifles. We now have the National Guard and the framers of the amendment could not visualize people roaming our streets with modern weapons of personal destruction.

In a passionate, politically charged performance at a 2018 Greensboro City Council session, our now-lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, argued that banning handguns would empower bad guys and disarm good guys. Politics creates strange ideological bedfellows since Robinson didn’t even own a gun at the time. His arguments were also flawed. Good guys and bad guys can switch roles; there is an ambiguous, permeable boundary. Limiting supply will reduce access, increase cost and facilitate tracing and prosecuting violators.

The equation is clear. Handguns and semi-automatic rifles are weapons of personal destruction. Their purpose is providing a means to shoot people. The more we have, the more people will die. Ironically, the NRA slogan is correct. “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” but people pull triggers, let emotion overrule judgment, are susceptible to peer-group influence and are desensitized by irresponsible social and political media. Reduce the number of triggers, lessen the deaths.

We live in a country entrenched in what historian Richard Hofstadter calls a gun culture, a state politically dominated by rural gun advocates and a city rife with gang shootings. In today’s social and political environment, banning weapons of personal destruction may seem like mission impossible, but, if we are serious about saving lives, we need to make it possible.

Cultural change begins with the individual. It involves supporting uncomfortable ideas and having the courage to face entrenched resistance. Novelist Miguel de Cervantes created Don Quixote, a character who dreamed impossible dreams and charged windmills. Reducing weapons of personal destruction and saving lives is a possible dream and a windmill worth charging.

Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.