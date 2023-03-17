Country music appeals to the heart not the head, but if you look deeply enough, you may discover a profound message hidden in the apparent simplicity of the lyrics. The duet by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, “You’re the reason our kids are ugly,” is a classic example.

On one level, by blaming their kids’ appearances on each other, the couple in the song offers a humorous commentary on its life together. At another, it demonstrates the fallacy of personalizing conflict and assigning individual responsibility for systemic issues.

Lynn and Twitty are no longer among the living, but I heard their melody distinctly during last month’s State of the Union speech. When, in response to our president’s comments, Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted “Liar!” and one of her fellow MAGA cult members hollered “B….s….!,” they were engaging in angry personalization of conflict by employing a version of “You’re the reason our kids are ugly.” The refrain of their rendition was: “You’re the reason our fantasy is failing.”

Whether they actually believe it or not, MAGA cult members, as a condition of membership, must buy into the shared fantasy that the election was rigged and support the fiction that the man describing the state of the union should not be there. His presence was a pretense-threatening, disconfirming reality. Lacking the courage to face the truth and own up to their fantasy, some chose to publicly attack him.

If the House Chamber enabled echoes, “liar” and “BS” would bounce back and land squarely on Greene’s lap. She was an advocate of the ludicrous QAnon conspiracy theory, suggested that a California wildfire was caused by lasers fired from space by a wealthy Jewish family and claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine was proven to be dangerous and possibly deadly.

The Lynn-Twitty song was a playful, tongue-in-cheek story of a hard life and a tough relationship. The MAGA version is meanspirited and based on a foundation of lies, anger and personalized conflict. Those crude, unprofessional outbursts during the State of the Union speech said much more about those making them than their intended target.

Social and political problems are never the fault of one person but the result of complex systems. Chaos theory is a branch of mathematics that deals with the complex, sometimes amazing, interconnectedness of causes and effects. A popular example is that a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil can cause a tornado in Texas. In today’s environment, Republican congressional representatives would refute the science, blame the butterfly and form a committee to investigate Biden’s relationship with butterflies.

System problems can’t be solved by attacking or blaming individuals. The MAGA cult has a poor role model. Donald Trump excels at demeaning nicknames for rivals and depreciatory insults for those who criticize him. Multiple award-winning actor Meryl Streep is “a much overrated actress,” John McCain was “not a war hero” and Liz Cheney is a “fool” whose concession speech was attended by a “tiny” crowd. Personal insults are a testimony to the fragile ego and low self-esteem of those who make them and deflect authentic problem analysis.

Inflation is caused by supply-chain issues, economic dynamics and the lingering effects of a pandemic. Gas price increases are a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, refining fluctuations and OPEC production reductions. Immigration stress on our southern border is caused by social and political disorder in Latin America, opportunities in the U.S. and a legacy of dysfunctional and inconsistent policy. These are complex problems that can only be approached by creatively addressing the system, not punitively attacking individuals.

Joe Biden is not the reason our kids are ugly and blaming him won’t make them prettier. The deeper meaning of Loretta and Conway’s bickering is that their perceptions of their kids’ ugliness are a function of their own relationship. If they repair it, the ugliness will disappear.

We and those we elect need the courage and the will to repair own ugly partisan relationship. Personal blaming and politicized simple answers to complex problems will not make the ugliness disappear or forge the productive partnership needed to address our complex issues.