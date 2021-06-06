David Noer: Both Rosario and Collins can learn from zoning spat

Tony Collins was removed from his position on the Greensboro Zoning Commission for refusing to address Carrie Rosario by her requested academic title: “Doctor.” The exchange was recorded and resulted in national press coverage that sometimes framed the incident as a case of white privilege.
Their interaction was an example of the validity of Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung’s conclusion that “Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.”
Collins’ impatience and disregard for Rosario’s perspective was reflected by his stubborn persistence in refusing her repeated requests to be addressed as “Dr. Rosario.” Whether it was conscious or unconscious white privilege, annoyance or a need to assert his power as a commissioner, the situation could have been easily defused had Collins simply complied.
Rosario’s doctorate is in public health, a field not related to zoning. Her insistence on the title seemed based on a need for respect rather than establishing her professional expertise. The degree to which that need was grounded in race, gender, status, irritation with the process or Collins’ behavior is a learning agenda for her individual reflection and assessment.
We can all turn our frustrations with others into learning agendas. Here’s a personal example concerning that title. I have gone through all the academic hoops, completed a dissertation and am also entitled to be addressed as “doctor.” Aside from biographical sketches in books and presentations, I rarely use or expect to be addressed by it. As seemed to be the case with Rosario, my demand for its usage was stimulated by, as Jung stated, “irritation.” While I was teaching a graduate seminar, one of my students, in an ill-conceived attempt at humor, repeatedly referred to me as “dude.”
Although my classes are relatively informal, I halted that one and emphatically insisted he refer to me as “doctor.” My outburst had a chilling effect on the culture of that seminar and my relationship with a promising student. I learned something about my repressed need for public respect and the necessity of finding more productive options than demanding a title.
A past mentor rephrased Jung’s idea by continually reminding me that we learn more about ourselves from our reaction to others than we learn about them. That learning opportunity is available to both Collins and Rosario. Collins has apologized and hopefully has gained some insights into the motivation for his petulant refusal to call Carrie Rosario by her requested title.
Rosario was politely persistent in her demand and gracious in her reaction to Collins’ apology. While she is entitled to be publicly addressed by her academic title, with reflection and self-assessment, she might learn more about her motivations and discover optional behaviors to satisfy them.
Titles like “doctor” are administratively conferred labels. Other, more prejudicial labels are the result of erroneous stereotyping and noncritical thinking. They, too, require reflection, insight and reassessment.
Two examples are the words “progressive” and “conservative.” In the past, labeling someone as progressive was a compliment. Now, it is construed by many as synonymous with socialism and ultra-liberal beliefs. Conservative once meant politically prudent and fiscally responsible. Now, it is often equated with believers in conspiracy theories or the fantasy of former President Trump’s stolen election victory.
Neither label’s interpretation is correct. Both are the result of untested stereotypes. Rather than categorizing someone based on unexamined conclusions, it is necessary to invest the time and patience to understand their core beliefs and motivations. The requisite competency is the skill and discipline to engage in an authentic dialogue.
A dialogue is different from a debate. A debate has a winner and a loser but a dialogue can result in a win/win outcome. It requires active listening, seeking common ground and openness to modification of preexisting perceptions.
Carl Jung and my mentor were correct. For Tony Collins, Carrie Rosario and all of us who sometimes succumb to stereotypical labeling, the lesson is that we, indeed, learn more about ourselves by our reaction to others than we learn about them. The good news is that, through reflection and feedback, we have the opportunity to channel that learning toward positive, inclusive outcomes.
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.