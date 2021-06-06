David Noer: Both Rosario and Collins can learn from zoning spat

Tony Collins was removed from his position on the Greensboro Zoning Commission for refusing to address Carrie Rosario by her requested academic title: “Doctor.” The exchange was recorded and resulted in national press coverage that sometimes framed the incident as a case of white privilege.

Their interaction was an example of the validity of Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung’s conclusion that “Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.”

Collins’ impatience and disregard for Rosario’s perspective was reflected by his stubborn persistence in refusing her repeated requests to be addressed as “Dr. Rosario.” Whether it was conscious or unconscious white privilege, annoyance or a need to assert his power as a commissioner, the situation could have been easily defused had Collins simply complied.

Rosario’s doctorate is in public health, a field not related to zoning. Her insistence on the title seemed based on a need for respect rather than establishing her professional expertise. The degree to which that need was grounded in race, gender, status, irritation with the process or Collins’ behavior is a learning agenda for her individual reflection and assessment.