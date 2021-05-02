David Noer: Both sides misread business reaction to voter suppression

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s admonition for corporations to “stay out of politics,” and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s lashing out at Delta, Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball for criticizing his state’s new restrictive voting laws reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of business today.
Misreading the roles and values of modern business organizations is not limited to Republicans. Democrats do it as well, taking an adversarial, anti-business stance and mistakenly viewing the sole role of business as exploiting employees and increasing executives’ pay. In today’s fractured political landscape, both sides miscalculate the social responsibilities of corporations.
Republicans in more than 45 states have filed more than 350 bills intended to make voting more difficult for early voters, absentee voters and the historically disenfranchised. They failed to anticipate the depth of corporate disaffection. A recent ad in major newspapers signed by more than 300 corporate executives stated, “The right to vote is fundamental to America. It is not a partisan issue.”
In our capitalistic system, a primary corporate objective is to increase value for shareholders, but that role is tempered by the power and influence of other stakeholders. Business organizations cannot survive if they ignore the needs and perspectives of customers, vendors, board members and employees. The majority of these stakeholders believe in democracy and want to make voting easier not harder. They are increasingly diverse, urban and passionate. They exert substantial influence in formulating corporate social responsibility policy.
Some Democrats have difficulty moving beyond the perceived excessive salaries of corporate executives. They fail to grasp that most of the people who are on their payrolls, buy their products and provide them with supplies and services believe in freedom and equality. Although managerial-level employees tend toward conservatism, they favor open elections and wouldn’t have secured their jobs without the intelligence and common sense to reject conspiracy theories, ballot-rigging and the lie of President Donald Trump’s “victory.”
Corporations are not evil; they are a positive manifestation of our capitalistic culture and are largely populated by caring citizens. Too many liberals discount their value and see them as foes. In regard to free and open elections, they are allies.
The primary impetus for making voting more difficult comes from Republican state legislators who represent rural areas. The two power brokers in North Carolina’s legislature, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and Speaker of the House Tim Moore, are small-town country lawyers, residing in Eden and Kings Mountain. In contrast, corporate offices, college-educated citizens, young tech-savvy employees and historically disenfranchised voters tend to be clustered in larger urban areas. In North Carolina, this imbalance is enhanced by Republican gerrymandering. The result of this rural/urban disparity was painfully demonstrated by House Bill 2, the infamous “bathroom bill.”
Five years ago, in response to the Charlotte City Council passing an ordinance prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in public accommodations, the rural, Republican-dominated state legislature passed HB 2. Among other provisions, it amended state law to preempt anti-discrimination ordinances passed by local communities and compelled schools and public facilities to allow people to use single-gender restrooms only if the sex on their birth certificates matched their gender identity.
The disastrous result should be a lesson to Republican legislators, who expect business support for restricting voting rights. Corporations curbed plans to expand or hold events in North Carolina. Firms stopped nonessential travel to North Carolina by their employees. Businesses canceled plans to hold events, expand or create jobs in the state. Performers canceled appearances. The “bathroom” portion of the law was repealed in 2017 and one projection was that HB 2 would have cost North Carolina more than $3.76 billion over 12 years, had it stayed on the books.
Both sides have inaccurate perceptions of the role and values of the business world. A primary lesson for the right is that, just because corporations donate to campaigns and support tax cuts, this does not mean they will stand aside while Republican-dominated state legislatures attempt to dismantle hard-won voting rights.
A lesson for the left is that corporations are much more than high executive salaries and Republican orientation. They foster innovation and create jobs, and the values and passions of their stakeholders do not support voter suppression.
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.