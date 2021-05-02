David Noer: Both sides misread business reaction to voter suppression

Five years ago, in response to the Charlotte City Council passing an ordinance prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in public accommodations, the rural, Republican-dominated state legislature passed HB 2. Among other provisions, it amended state law to preempt anti-discrimination ordinances passed by local communities and compelled schools and public facilities to allow people to use single-gender restrooms only if the sex on their birth certificates matched their gender identity.

The disastrous result should be a lesson to Republican legislators, who expect business support for restricting voting rights. Corporations curbed plans to expand or hold events in North Carolina. Firms stopped nonessential travel to North Carolina by their employees. Businesses canceled plans to hold events, expand or create jobs in the state. Performers canceled appearances. The “bathroom” portion of the law was repealed in 2017 and one projection was that HB 2 would have cost North Carolina more than $3.76 billion over 12 years, had it stayed on the books.

Both sides have inaccurate perceptions of the role and values of the business world. A primary lesson for the right is that, just because corporations donate to campaigns and support tax cuts, this does not mean they will stand aside while Republican-dominated state legislatures attempt to dismantle hard-won voting rights.

A lesson for the left is that corporations are much more than high executive salaries and Republican orientation. They foster innovation and create jobs, and the values and passions of their stakeholders do not support voter suppression.

Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.