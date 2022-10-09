David Noer: Coping with newsprint addiction

Some mornings when I’m sitting in my easy chair, feet up with a cup of coffee in one hand and a newspaper in the other, I’m reminded of the metaphor that deals with the folly of rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic. The ship will sink and printed news will be replaced by digital transmission, but I’ll sit on my deckchair and hang on to my newspaper until they pry it from my ink-stained hands and hand me an iPad.

I have what is called a positive addiction. Based on the flurry of letters to the editor in response to the downsizing of this newspaper’s print-edition puzzles and cartoons, I’m not the lone ranger.

Going cold turkey from an addiction — even a positive one — is frustrating. When, the morning after Ian left his calling card on Greensboro and my morning papers didn’t arrive, that frustration caused me to skip breakfast and cruise the debris-strewn streets in search of a place to purchase one rather than simply going online.

The term “positive addiction” was coined in a book of the same name by William Glasser, who stipulates five conditions: It must be non-competitive; something you can do alone; relatively easy; and something you choose. It also must have mental, possibly spiritual, value. We newsprint-addicted readers ring all those bells.

The economic reality is that in order to stay in business, news deliverers must eventually remove “paper” from their title and move customers to digital technology. For the newsprint-addicted, that’s a slow, against-the-grain transition. Marketing studies of the willingness to embrace new technology show people range from the early adopters to the middle and late majority, to, finally, the laggards.

Most newsprint addicts are not laggards in all aspects of their lives. There is a correlation with age but, regardless of the number of times you’ve circled the sun, occupation, social connections and access to the internet influence your adaptation stage. For me, professional and career demands have required early adoption but I own up to laggard status when it comes to giving up the tactile sensations of holding an actual newspaper and putting pen to paper when doing a puzzle.

So, what to do? I’ll start with what not to do and that requires clarifying my relationship with this newspaper. Although I’ve been writing columns off and on for more than 20 years, I am not an employee. I write as a community service and pay for my own subscription.

Don’t cancel just because of the shift to digital delivery. That confuses means and ends. Local journalism is a key component of community building and despite people and content downsizing, talented staff continue to produce a needed and professional product. When print delivery meets its eventual demise, expanded digital content will live on. It will be all we have and, despite our love affair with newsprint, it needs our support and we need its perspective.

Gradually get comfortable with digital news. This is a form of counter-conditioning based on the principle of systematic desensitization. I’m finding that the more I use digital news from this and other sources, the more it feels natural and the easier it becomes to move from the laggard class to a place in the late majority.

Expand your newsgathering repertoire. It will increase your appreciation of our local focus and broaden your perspective. I use satellite radio, TV and digital and print versions of the pejoratively labeled “mainstream” media.

Accept the reality of change. Yes, the price is going up and the size of the print paper is going down. And, yes it is hard — even somewhat emotional — to see favorite cartoons and puzzles disappear, but what remains is of great value. It is our connection to our community and, to use a trite metaphor, we don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Savor your positive addiction. Our local print paper may eventually follow the Titanic and we will end up with an iPad or a laptop on our deckchair, but until then hang on to those ever-thinning pages and enjoy the ride.