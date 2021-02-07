David Noer: Debunking the election steal fantasy

A classic definition of insanity is the inability to distinguish reality from fantasy. Under that construct, there are a lot more insane people now than before November’s election. The count is 147 politicians, most of the insurrectionists who stormed Congress and one ex-president.
Three months after the election, many continue to cling to the fantasy that it was rigged and stolen. They fall into two categories: the tragically misguided and the dishonorable frauds.
The tragically misguided are those who actually believe the fantasy. They are victims of an erroneous response to a condition called cognitive dissonance. Despite the stilted academic label, it is simply the tension between two sets of conflicting facts or ideas.
When true facts are contrary to emotional conditioning, peer group influence, authority pronouncements and self-image, the tension is reduced by rejecting objective reality and tenaciously holding on to fictional beliefs. A vivid example was the 1997 Heaven’s Gate suicides.
Members of the cult believed there was a spaceship following the Hale-Bopp Comet and that they would be transported aboard into an enhanced state of existence. They purchased a telescope to observe the ship and, when they didn’t find one, returned the telescope because they perceived it defective. In March of 1997, 39 cult members committed suicide in order to board a spaceship that objective reality proved didn’t exist.
Rejecting proof that smoking causes premature death and citing positive advantages such as weight and tension reduction is an example of a misguided response to cognitive dissonance. Scoffing at the need for face masks as over-control based on a hoax is another. Both, like returning the Hale-Bopp telescope and believing the fantasy of a Trump victory, are based on reducing tension by accepting stress reducing fiction over objective reality.
It is extremely difficult to change the perspective of a person escaping the stress of cognitive dissonance by locking into a fictional reality. The more you argue and present facts, the deeper they retreat into their artificial belief system. That’s why, despite extensive court rulings, recounts and external scrutiny, the tragically misguided still hold on to the fantasy that Trump won. Logic and facts will always come in second to emotions, biases, cultural conditioning and reinforcement by like-minded others and role models such our former president.
The second group, the dishonorable frauds, are legislators who are more concerned with perpetuating their careers than truth-telling. Long-term employment should never be a political goal but, as was the case with the 147 who voted not to accept the election results, there is an inevitable careerist seduction that can lead to lying and inauthenticity. The best way to discourage this dishonorable behavior is to establish term limits, but that is mission impossible in today’s climate.
Self-regulation is another option and North Carolina Congressman Ted Budd will be a test case. When elected to his first term in the Republican leaning 13th District, he had no experience but he lived on a farm, ran a gun shop, was a white Bible belt Christian, and supported Trump. That pushed all the buttons and secured the financial backing of a super PAC.
In a Charlotte Observer interview he promised to limit himself to three terms. He is now into his third and, since he was among the pack of dishonorable frauds who voted not to accept the election results, his intention to honor his pledge is questionable. It seems much more exciting to be in the thick of the action among fellow frauds in Washington than to return to selling guns in Rural Hall.
The way to deal with dishonorable frauds is through the ballot. In order to keep their jobs, they will tell you what you want to hear, not what you need to hear. Without term limits, the way to limit their fraudulent behavior is to vote them out.
The way to deal with those suffering from a fantasy-based response to cognitive dissidence is through patience and non-confrontive exposure to trusted others who are grounded in reality. Argument, impassioned citations of facts and logic will only move them deeper into their stress-reducing fantasy.