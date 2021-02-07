David Noer: Debunking the election steal fantasy

Self-regulation is another option and North Carolina Congressman Ted Budd will be a test case. When elected to his first term in the Republican leaning 13th District, he had no experience but he lived on a farm, ran a gun shop, was a white Bible belt Christian, and supported Trump. That pushed all the buttons and secured the financial backing of a super PAC.

In a Charlotte Observer interview he promised to limit himself to three terms. He is now into his third and, since he was among the pack of dishonorable frauds who voted not to accept the election results, his intention to honor his pledge is questionable. It seems much more exciting to be in the thick of the action among fellow frauds in Washington than to return to selling guns in Rural Hall.

The way to deal with dishonorable frauds is through the ballot. In order to keep their jobs, they will tell you what you want to hear, not what you need to hear. Without term limits, the way to limit their fraudulent behavior is to vote them out.

The way to deal with those suffering from a fantasy-based response to cognitive dissidence is through patience and non-confrontive exposure to trusted others who are grounded in reality. Argument, impassioned citations of facts and logic will only move them deeper into their stress-reducing fantasy.