David Noer: Dog walking is powerful therapy

In their hit song, “Hotel California,” The Eagles declared that, although it was stabbed with “steely knives,” they “just couldn’t kill the beast.” Their beast was a destructive drug culture. The beasts we can’t seem to kill are COVID and a broken political system. COVID won’t die because too few people are stabbing it with “steely” immunization needles. Our toxic political culture continues to live because it is fueled by falsehoods and attacks on those who see things differently.
Regardless of our emotional intelligence and stability, the result of the relentless assault by those two beasts is stress and anxiety. To maintain a sense of control and perspective, we need emotional, and for many, physical respite. Our Triad is blessed with a remarkable variety of parks, greenways and trails. These are literally pathways to calm, reflection and emotional equilibrium. I have a daily ritual of sharing these trails with a personal therapist: Lulu, my 7-year-old labradoodle.
We all have a fundamental need to be accepted, not judged, labeled or evaluated. Psychologist Carl Rogers centered his therapeutic approach on what he called unconditional positive regard. Dogs are much better at it than therapists. There’s a story about a person who locks their significant other and their dog in a car trunk, drives for an hour and lets them out. One wags his tail in joyful greeting, the other lashes out. Unconditional positive regard is inherent in all dogs that haven’t been damaged by incompetent owners.
We crave personal affirmation and relief from deception, blame and defaming labels. For mental health and self-esteem, we need to be accepted and valued for who and what we are. On the trail, Lulu is free to experience me as a companion while encountering the world as an affirmed dog. I’m free to experience her as a co-adventurer while encountering the world as an affirmed human. This reciprocal process of mutual affirmation is the magic that attracts so many dog owners to our trails.
Dogs can stimulate pleasant conversations but not all walkers want to engage. For those who do, here are some basic do’s and don’ts. Do ask the name, age and breed. Owners will be flattered to tell you. Do, even though the dog may look like a disheveled mutt, compliment its appearance. Don’t linger too long; owners and dogs want to keep moving. If you have a dog, do maintain control. Lulu thinks everyone she meets is eager to greet her and that’s not always true. When encountering runners or bikers, do move your dog to the side of the trail and let them pass. Do pick up your animal’s poop. It’s unsanitary and no one wants to step in it. Do use a leash — not the type that strangles the dog, the kind that pulls against its chest.
Here is the primary don’t. Don’t get a dog if you’re not ready. Sharing our trails and greenways with a dog is a satisfying emotional experience but it’s not for everyone. Responsible ownership is a long-term proposition requiring discipline, time and money. There are no bad dogs but there are bad owners who develop frightened, aggressive, poorly socialized animals. Don’t be one.
Our region is blessed with a wide variety of trails. My choices are a function of proximity to my residence, weather, time and mood. Here some current favorites. Guilford Courthouse National Military Park’s inner trails, for traffic-free ambiance. Price Park, for wildlife and natural trails. Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden, for beauty and landscaping. The Big Loop at Bur-Mil Park and Greensboro Watershed Trails for strenuous hills and isolation.
You don’t need to partner with a dog to enjoy the relaxation and stress reduction of our region’s network of trails, greenways and parks. The important idea is to get out there, inhale the fresh air and, for a while, escape the influence of those two toxic beasts. For me and most of the dog-walking community, the experience is sweetened when shared with a pet.
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.