David Noer: Dog walking is powerful therapy

We crave personal affirmation and relief from deception, blame and defaming labels. For mental health and self-esteem, we need to be accepted and valued for who and what we are. On the trail, Lulu is free to experience me as a companion while encountering the world as an affirmed dog. I’m free to experience her as a co-adventurer while encountering the world as an affirmed human. This reciprocal process of mutual affirmation is the magic that attracts so many dog owners to our trails.

Dogs can stimulate pleasant conversations but not all walkers want to engage. For those who do, here are some basic do’s and don’ts. Do ask the name, age and breed. Owners will be flattered to tell you. Do, even though the dog may look like a disheveled mutt, compliment its appearance. Don’t linger too long; owners and dogs want to keep moving. If you have a dog, do maintain control. Lulu thinks everyone she meets is eager to greet her and that’s not always true. When encountering runners or bikers, do move your dog to the side of the trail and let them pass. Do pick up your animal’s poop. It’s unsanitary and no one wants to step in it. Do use a leash — not the type that strangles the dog, the kind that pulls against its chest.