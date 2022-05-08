David Noer: Don’t collude with political bullies

Those attending last month’s performance of “Hamilton” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts witnessed a duel, the ultimate downside of what behavioral scientists call “personalization of conflict.” Alexander Hamilton lost his life, Aaron Burr lost his relevance, and the people of a new nation lost the collective experience of two Founding Fathers.

In a prequel to today’s political divide, Hamilton, a Federalist advocate of nationalism, and Burr, a Democratic-Republican supporter of states’ rights, allowed their differences to fester into animosity. Their divergent beliefs and escalating mistrust led to personal conflict and blinded them to any possibility of mutual learning or compromise.

Conflict, when framed in dialogue and respect, can lead to learning and creativity but becomes toxic when those with different ideas are attacked and demonized. The symptoms are personal attacks, name-calling and the discounting of valid perspectives. They mask the underlying disease, a combination of jealousy, rivalry and insecurity.

Unchecked, the disease leads to an inability to address common problems, fractured teamwork and defensiveness. The good news is that in business and nonprofits there are effective processes to limit it. The bad news is that they don’t seem to work within today’s political system.

We are a TV remote away from experiencing the symptoms firsthand. North Carolina’s mid-term U.S. Senate election has attracted national attention and an influx of out-of-state money. In a run-up to the November election, the May 17 Republican primary has spawned campaign commercials rife with personal attacks, name-calling and unsubstantiated innuendo.

These advertisements exemplify what’s wrong with our political system. They focus on emotional soundbites geared to demean the opposition and lack honest information concerning fundamental policy differences. It’s easy to blame the candidates but we, the voters, are the real culprits. A preference for entertainment over enlightenment, satisfaction with simple answers to complex problems, and the seductive pleasure of siding with aggressive intimidators eclipse the hard work of rational analysis.

Campaign strategists, hired-gun motivational psychologists and advertising agencies have masterfully applied the lessons of the middle-school bully. The bully acts out his insecurity by picking on a vulnerable kid and exerts a psychological pull on those classmates struggling with their own self-esteem issues. They often cheer him on and try to be his ally. Candidates from both sides of the aisle employ the strategy of translating personalization of conflict into micro-aggressive, bullying and name-calling. Our former president was a master.

Anyone who didn’t agree with him was a “loser” or a “sucker.” Despite multiple awards, Meryl Streep was “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.” There was “the failing New York Times.” The print and electronic media were “the enemies of the people.” Primary rivals Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio were “lyin’ Ted” and “little Marco.” The opposing candidate was “crooked Hillary,” who, in regard to her husband’s sex scandal, was “a total enabler.”

On the surface some of these labels may seem amusing but, at a deeper level, they are a siren song that distracts from reality and can subtly seduce us into a collusive relationship.

As the mid-terms approach and attack ads become even more amped, we can take some simple steps. We can overlook the slanted, negatively oriented images, tune out the snide, intimidating narration and resist the false labeling and name-calling. Most of all, we can hit the mute button and expend the energy to sort out the basic issues for ourselves.

The businesses and nonprofits I’ve worked with to help overcome the productivity blocking behaviors of personalized conflict were motivated by one basic need: They wanted to stay alive. For businesses, staying alive means making a profit. For nonprofits it means bringing in enough funding to meet their expenses. In both contexts, there is little tolerance for behaviors that get in the way.

For politicians, staying alive also involves one fundamental task: getting your vote. Don’t waste it by colluding with the insults and personal attacks of bullies. Base your choice on strategic intent, policies and platforms, not the seductive venom of personalized conflict.

Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.