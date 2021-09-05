David Noer: Don’t get hooked by mailbox fishermen

Mailbox fishing is a growing, homemade form of theft. Major outbreaks have been reported in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York. The anglers seem to have now migrated to our pond. There are reports on community chat sites, and when I contacted a local merchant to explain that a stolen check needed to be reissued, she told me the same thing had happened to her father.

There are some things that can be done to minimize getting hooked. Since I didn’t do any of them, my experience can be instructive.

The first is to avoid public mailboxes and drop your mail inside a post office or, better yet, hand it to a postal worker. If you must use a mailbox, find one that is visible with nearby pedestrian and automotive traffic.

Because of my wife’s health issues, I have taken over a pair of tasks that are not at the top of my aptitude and interest list: preparing food and managing the household finances. Brassfield Shopping Center, near my home, has three relevant features, two of which satisfy my underdeveloped culinary skills: Trader Joe’s and Chick-fil-A.

The third feature, a recently discovered mailbox, became a bait bucket. That mailbox is located in a remote corner, far from the normal flow of traffic. I’ve been using that parking lot for more than 20 years and just discovered it two months ago.