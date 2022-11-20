David Noer: Don’t get hooked by partisan provocation

You’re going slightly over the speed limit in the left lane and an aggressive tailgater weaves back and forth, blasts his horn and greets you with a lewd gesture. Someone on a cellphone, oblivious to traffic, cuts you off, necessitating a quick reaction to avoid an accident. Emotion kicks in and you feel a surge of anger and irritation.

Most of us experiencing these early symptoms of road rage take a deep breath, calm down and move on without escalating the situation. The strategy of sucking it up, letting go of volatile emotions and creating physical or psychological space is directly applicable to a new and growing phenomenon: the ire and resentment stimulated by our polarized political environment. I call it partisan provocation.

The midterm election is over but strong emotions remain on both sides. Fueled by deep division and amped-up by a barrage of blatantly distorted attack ads, tolerance is frayed, passions are heated and our chances of experiencing an episode of partisan provocation remain high.

It can come from unexpected sources. This quotation is excerpted with permission from a voluble friend’s text describing an encounter with a plumber. “The word rabid comes to mind and he definitely never had a distemper shot or anything else that might have given him a chance to have a balanced thought in his head. He practically started foaming at the mouth as he ranted to me how Trump had won the election ... and much more. Pretty soon I began to get worried. Is this guy going to go off the deep end, go back to his truck, get a gun, come back and shoot me or what? So I used my best coaching skills to steer the conversation back to my plumbing repair.”

Partisan provocation is not limited to the right. I once participated in a Zoom session with a group of organizational psychologists. One participant from Texas departed from the agenda espousing crazy conspiracy theories and anti-vaxxing paranoia. I heeded my own advice and kept my mouth shut until the moderator told him to stay on topic and he backed off. Another participant didn’t follow my strategy. Deeply hooked by partisan provocation, he personally, professionally and profanely attacked the Texan. The moderator essentially told him to shut up or she would disconnect him. He didn’t, she did and our meeting got back on track.

Whether it be a family member, a friend, a workmate or a stranger, in today’s heated environment it’s difficult to avoid being seduced into an episode of partisan provocation. Here are three tips, two don’ts and one do.

Don’t argue, try to persuade or reciprocate the partisan’s anger. A sure way to move a political disagreement into a shouting match, or worse, is to frame it in a win/lose, I’m right/you’re wrong and here’s why context. People’s egos and self-esteem are rooted in their beliefs. The more you challenge them, the deeper they dig in. In academic jargon the explanation is defensive cognitive dissonance. The practical translation: Drop the urge to confront. It will backfire.

Don’t be too nice or employ pop-psychology techniques. Using a series of reflections — saying in your own words what the person is saying or feeling — or probing for underlying values and experiences, will only prolong the discussion and send mixed signals. You are engaged in a process of de-escalation, not therapy.

Do employ what I call the three d’s: Deflect, disengage and depart. My friend shaped the conversation back to plumbing repair and away from an impassioned confrontation over Trump. Although I agreed with his perspective, my Zoom conference colleague was derailing our session until our wise moderator disconnected him.

Our political landscape is littered with landmines that can erupt into volatile partisan provocation. When we trigger one, we can apply the lessons of road rage, keep our cool and get out of Dodge emotionally intact. There is a time and place for respectful dialogue, not the win/lose, personalized debate inherent in partisan provocation. Our political process will work best and our stress level will decrease if we don’t get hooked.