David Noer: Hope keeps “Slip Slidin’ Away”

So who is to blame for the double-whammy of a prolonged pandemic and a fantasy based political system? Pogo Possum, penned by cartoonist Walt Kelly, answered with his classic pronouncement: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” That “us” includes morally corrupt politicians who jeopardize people’s health and support lies to remain elected, hoodwinked voters who keep them in office and those who mutely remain on the sidelines.

It isn’t necessary to travel outside North Carolina to find morally vacant elected officials. Two prime examples are 11th District Rep. Madison Cawthorn and a Greensboro resident, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Cawthorn lied about his past, the facts of his disability and the identity of the Jan. 6 terrorists. His statement that rigged elections would lead to “bloodshed” is an example of delusional fear-mongering.

Mark Robinson was elected with no qualifications other than a pro-gun speech that went viral. His belief that elected officials who push people to get vaccinated “should be voted out of office,” is abhorrent. It’s an ethical imperative that officials advocate to save the lives of those they represent.