David Noer: Hope keeps “Slip Slidin’ Away”

Paul Simon’s hit song, “Slip Slidin’ Away,” prophetically describes our progress toward overcoming the pandemic and achieving a sane political process. The lyrics, “You know the nearer your destination, the more you’re slip slidin’ away,” sum it up perfectly.
Pandemic slippin’ became apparent when we missed President Biden’s goal that 70% of Americans become vaccinated by July 4. Political slidin’ was demonstrated when the July Conservative Political Action Conference gleefully cheered missing that target.
Before the slippin’ and slidin’ set us back we had hopeful aspirations of overcoming the virus. The efficacy of the vaccines was proven and by late spring we began to see brightness at the end of the social isolation tunnel. Then the light dimmed. The arrival of the delta variant fueled anti-vaccine paranoia and irrational masking opposition. Resistance was amplified by unspoken, often repressed, perceptions that resisting government initiatives, rejecting scientific realities and endangering lives was a conservative requisite.
There was hope that the election results would lead to a more rational political landscape. Biden won a decisive victory but Trump’s blatant lie of a stolen election, irresponsible news outlets, cowardly congressional representatives and consumption of internet-based conspiracy snake oil, conspired to override truth and logic. Hope for political lucidity slipped and slid so deeply that we experienced a Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack.
So who is to blame for the double-whammy of a prolonged pandemic and a fantasy based political system? Pogo Possum, penned by cartoonist Walt Kelly, answered with his classic pronouncement: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” That “us” includes morally corrupt politicians who jeopardize people’s health and support lies to remain elected, hoodwinked voters who keep them in office and those who mutely remain on the sidelines.
It isn’t necessary to travel outside North Carolina to find morally vacant elected officials. Two prime examples are 11th District Rep. Madison Cawthorn and a Greensboro resident, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Cawthorn lied about his past, the facts of his disability and the identity of the Jan. 6 terrorists. His statement that rigged elections would lead to “bloodshed” is an example of delusional fear-mongering.
Mark Robinson was elected with no qualifications other than a pro-gun speech that went viral. His belief that elected officials who push people to get vaccinated “should be voted out of office,” is abhorrent. It’s an ethical imperative that officials advocate to save the lives of those they represent.
So what are those who believe in science and the clear evidence of a fair election to do to prevent further slippin’ and slidin’? First, we need to realize that, regardless of the intensity of our feelings, the Howard Beale approach won’t work. In the Academy Award-winning film “Network,” news anchor Beale, challenged his audience to open their windows and simultaneously shout, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.” Today, we’d either hear someone screaming back or receive an insulting social media post.
It may make us feel better in the moment but direct confrontation will backfire. People’s security and identity are deeply embedded in their fantasies and delusions. Attacking their beliefs will only drive them deeper into unreality. What has a better chance of stopping the slippin’ and slidin’ is a helping, not a blaming, approach. Calmness, patience, non-judgmental recitation of facts, and enlisting the advocacy of mutually respected role models are useful approaches.
Time ultimately conquers ignorance: The Earth was not flat, and burning scientists at the stake didn’t erase their discoveries. History will ultimately debunk the fiction of a Trump victory and the blindness of vaccine avoidance, but we can’t wait. If we want to control the pandemic and restore political sanity, we need to make our voices heard now. That’s not easy. Truth faces strong emotional headwinds of misinformation, anger and distrust. Truth tellers need to avoid getting blown away and slippin’ and slidin’ into irrelevance.
The parable of the willow and the oak is instructive. Strong winds will break and uproot the oak but the willow will bend, remain grounded, survive and prevail. Let’s be willows, reject fantasy, stay engaged, embrace hop, and end slip slidin’.
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.