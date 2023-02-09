I occasionally have lunch with a friend who has the opposite political orientation of my own. We maintain our relationship by tempering our differences with humor. At one meeting he wore an MAGA hat. At a more recent one he labeled me as a “woke progressive.” As we left, I thanked him for the compliment and told him I felt affirmed.

Since he made no attempt to understand my actual values, his labels were blindly pejorative. Although his categorizations were cloaked in humor, he was serious. My response was equally serious. I don’t buy into all of the ideas associated with those symbolic terms but, under their literal reality, I’m proud to identify as a woke progressive.

A powerful value-clarifying technique is uncovering the literal meaning of symbols. “Woke” literally means being attuned to external reality. The opposite, sleep, is a state of internal reality. “Progressive” describes the process of accomplishing new, beneficial objectives. The opposite, regressive, means reverting to a lesser state.

I prefer moving forward within external reality. My MAGA friend and others wearing that hat choose turning the clock back to an artificial reality.

Describing someone as "woke" without behavioral examples and disclosure of your own values is a safe but spineless way to articulate a negative stereotype. It’s more honest to move behind the label and describe actual behaviors and ideas you see as negative. Here are some examples of safe but less-than-honest labels.

During his second term inauguration speech, Florida Gov. DeSantis said, “We will never surrender to the ‘woke’ mob. Florida is where ‘woke’ goes to die.”

Although effective for revving up a partisan crowd, his comments did not present his view of the downside of core issues, which, to DeSantis, are gay rights, authentic African American history, gun control and, as evidenced by his relationship with Disney, corporate social responsibility or “woke capitalism.”

Columnist George Will helped perpetuate partisan fiction when he wrote, “Wokeness tells its disciples how morally superior they are to almost everyone.” Wokeness is not a moralistic religion with disciples, it’s a negative politically motivated characterization.

In a letter to North Carolina lawmakers responding to a suit by a teacher claiming he was fired for opposing critical race theory, Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt wrote that there are safeguards to protect against “woke/inappropriate materials.” Having the courage to explain what constitutes inappropriate woke materials would have been more informative but, with a Republican-dominated legislature, less politically correct.

The woke concept is an artifact of African American history. In conjunction with his 1938 song “Scottsboro Boys,” Lead Belly used the warning “stay woke.” It was about a group of young Black men who were falsely convicted of raping a pair of white women. It has evolved into a symbol of social justice. Authentic woke-oriented discussions require not judgmental labels, but open dialogue.

The notion of a progressive political party in the U.S. has historical roots that would appeal to today’s liberals. After losing the Republican nomination, Theodore Roosevelt formed the Progressive Party in 1912. Its platform included women’s suffrage, restricting campaign finance, an eight-hour workday and a social insurance system.

The Merriam-Webster definition of a progressive is “One believing in moderate political change and especially social improvement by governmental action.” Labeling someone as progressive without probing their definition of moderate and concept of responsible government is ideologically self-serving and blocks learning.

Demonizing progressives goes against the grain of American culture. The centrality of the concept of progress was captured by General Electric’s corporate slogan, “Progress is our most important product.” Ironically, the host of The GE Theatre was Ronald Reagan who proclaimed that motto from 1954 to 1962. Visitors to Tomorrowland at Disney World could attend "The Carousel of Progress," reported to have been the longest running stage show in the history of American theater and the oldest attraction in Walt Disney World.

Like Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” label, those who irresponsibly categorize others will suffer the consequences of misunderstanding. Before negatively describing someone as “woke” or “progressive,” non-judgmentally examine their core values and compare them to your own. You could discover a surprising degree of agreement lurking beneath those deceptive labels.