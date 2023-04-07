Bob Dylan had other issues in mind when he wrote “The Times They Are a-Changin,’ ” but 50 years later, that title is an apt description of the sudden shift from frenzied hiring to massive layoffs. At a time when help-wanted signs adorn retail shops, firms such as Meta, Google, Salesforce, Disney and Amazon are implementing massive layoffs and terminating thousands of people.

The seeming paradox should not lull us into complacency. The effects will definitely be felt in our region. Two recent calls reminded me that we’re not ready and have forgotten the painful lessons of past large-scale layoffs.

The first was from a friend who works for a firm that was undergoing sudden downsizing. He felt he was too old, settled and technologically ossified to change jobs and was experiencing the layoff survivor's feelings of fear, anxiety and anger. The second was from a national TV network reporter. She wanted to know if I was the author of “Healing the Wounds,” a book that dealt with the effects of layoffs on survivors. (I was.) It once found a ready audience but the renewed interest was a wake-up-call to today’s reality. Here are ways to cope with that reality:

Accept the death of the old psychological employment contract. The unwritten but powerful terms once were that as long as you did your job, supported organizational values and remained loyal, you could count on your job until you voluntarily left or retired. Its death toll began more than three decades ago, during the era of re-engineering, cost-cutting, offshoring, outsourcing and large-scale downsizing. To their detriment, some employees think it still lives.

The new reality is that employees are no longer assets to be nurtured over a long-term career, but short-term costs to be either minimized or eliminated. The old contract was temporally resurrected during the pandemic-oriented technology boom, when scarce employees and financially naïve paternalistic leaders colluded to deny social and economic reality. It is now back in the grave and will remain there for two reasons: profit-driven, shareholder-sensitive organizations won’t devote the resources to take care of employees for life and talented, new-generation employees resist the seduction of a long-term dependency relationship.

Who you are should not be where you work. Social, community and emotional tie-ins were part of the old contract. Under the new reality, a person’s identity and relevance should not be based on their organizational affiliation. Putting all your eggs in the organizational basket is a bad bargain. The basket will inevitably be dropped, the eggs will crack, and if you lose your job, you’ll lose much more than a paycheck.

Footprints of past tie-ins can be found in today’s Greensboro. Houses originally intended to accommodate mill workers still stand. Price Park is an outgrowth of the Jefferson-Pilot employee club and Bur-Mil Park was built on the foundation of the Burlington Mills employee recreation site.

Be primarily loyal to your work and talents. The best employees are motivated by their skills and competence. The least productive waste their talents and deplete their energy by trying to impress higher-ups and please the system. Self-oriented motivation does not mean organizational disloyalty. Rather, it is a powerful competitive advantage. Those who ignore artificial loyalty are the most productive and most likely to survive downsizing.

Temper industrial expansion expectations with caution. Toyota is building a battery manufacturing plant in Liberty, Boom Supersonic has plans for a major operation in Greensboro and Siemens has announced a rail-car-manufacturing plant in Lexington. This is good news for communities and job seekers but neither should count their chickens before they are hatched. These are commercial entities and decisions are based on economic conditions, not job creation. Amazon delayed construction of the previously announced second phase of its headquarters in Arlington, Va., to save money and reduce staff.

Prepare for transition. Many past layoff casualties sunk their roots too deeply into the soil of the old psychological employment contract, failed to update their skills, and were thrust blindsided into an unreceptive labor market. Honing marketable skills and cultivating external networks is not being disloyal to your employer, it’s a wise act of self-insurance.