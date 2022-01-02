David Noer: Let’s fix like hell, not fight like hell in 2022

It’s the second day of
2022 and despite fresh
new resolutions the fetid odor of old unresolved issues lingers. Scientists play Whack-a-Mole with COVID mutations while deluded anti-vaxxers risk
lives and perpetuate deaths. Rather than
enact sane
gun regulations, our representatives shrug their shoulders and utter useless platitudes while mentally ill teenagers kill students and unchecked gang shootings plague our inner cities.
We enter 2022 politically fractured, angry and frustrated. We are in dire need of healers, not fighters. Despite our former president’s destructive mantra, we need to fix like hell, not fight like hell.
The former and wannabe future resident of the White House is not a healer. He’s an alley fighter with the ethics and vindictiveness of a mobster. Congress is engaged in a sham process of investigating the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attacks when they already know the culprit. He implored the crowd to fight, declaring, “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
He’s now attempting to clone a puppet North Carolina senator: Ted Budd.
During his endorsement he gleefully announced that Budd would “fight like hell,” proclaiming it twice while, in vintage style, criticizing his rival, Pat McCrory. When Budd took the stage, he joined Trump in the paranoid fallacy that America needed to be made great again and the only way to get there was vindictiveness, personalization of conflict and replacing reality with fantasy.
Budd’s Faustian bargain to fight like hell for whatever Trump dictates is bought and paid for by The Club for Growth Action, a free-spending PAC. He has the perfect qualifications for an empty-suit puppet. When elected to his first term in the Republican leaning 13th district he had no experience but owned a gun shop, lived on a farm, was a white Bible-belt Christian and supported Trump. That was enough to secure PAC financial backing. He vowed to limit his service to three House terms but now is reaping the benefits of even more out-of-state money and fighting like hell to get a Senate seat. He must think it’s more exciting to dance at the end of Trump’s puppet strings than to sell guns in Rural Hall.
His two current rivals for the Republican Senate nomination are also aspiring political retreads. McCrory lost his bid for reelection and Mark Walker chose not to run for the House because of redistricting. Neither are strangers to destructive fighting, nor have they demonstrated any ability to facilitate constructive healing.
Walker was a lockstep member of Trump’s House alley fighting gang and McCrory was part of a Quixotic quest to overturn alleged voter fraud. We don’t need agitators who will fight like hell. Citizens would be better served if Budd returned to selling guns, Walker went back to the ministry and McCrory continued hosting radio shows.
The legacy of Donald Trump is anger, personal attacks on those with different ideas, lies and punishment for those who have the courage to separate reality from fantasy. For the sake of our democracy we don’t need any more self-serving, negatively motivated fighters. We need positively motivated problem solvers and team builders. What we don’t need are symbols of violence and dissension.
In demonstration of the sick side of fighting like hell, just days after a 15-year-old killed four and injured seven with a semiautomatic handgun at his Michigan high school, Thomas Massie, Republican representative from Kentucky, posted a photo with his smiling family holding assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree with the caption: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”
As we enter 2022, we don’t need any morally warped Thomas Massies or empty suited Trump puppets. We need politicians and leaders with the courage and vision to heal wounds and build productive coalitions and the emotional intelligence to sublimate their egos for the greater good.
We need more who can fix like hell and fewer who can only fight like hell.
Greensboro resident
David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.