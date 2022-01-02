David Noer: Let’s fix like hell, not fight like hell in 2022

During his endorsement he gleefully announced that Budd would “fight like hell,” proclaiming it twice while, in vintage style, criticizing his rival, Pat McCrory. When Budd took the stage, he joined Trump in the paranoid fallacy that America needed to be made great again and the only way to get there was vindictiveness, personalization of conflict and replacing reality with fantasy.

Budd’s Faustian bargain to fight like hell for whatever Trump dictates is bought and paid for by The Club for Growth Action, a free-spending PAC. He has the perfect qualifications for an empty-suit puppet. When elected to his first term in the Republican leaning 13th district he had no experience but owned a gun shop, lived on a farm, was a white Bible-belt Christian and supported Trump. That was enough to secure PAC financial backing. He vowed to limit his service to three House terms but now is reaping the benefits of even more out-of-state money and fighting like hell to get a Senate seat. He must think it’s more exciting to dance at the end of Trump’s puppet strings than to sell guns in Rural Hall.