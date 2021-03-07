David Noer: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson needs to deal with his baggage

The primary responsibility of North Carolina’s lieutenant governor is to replace the governor if he is unable to continue in office. The rest of the job is fuzzy and ambiguous. Those descriptors definitely don’t apply to the current holder of that office. Whatever you may think of him, Greensboro’s newly elected Mark Robinson is clear, unambiguous and fluently argumentative.
He is not a privileged, professionally groomed politician. Unlike his seeming role model, Donald Trump, Robinson had no generous sugar daddy. The ninth of 10 siblings, at times raised in foster care, he developed in the school of hard knocks. Until 2018 he was a hands-on working man with no political experience.
The Greensboro City Council and the power of social media share credit for his path to office. In April 2018, the council was pondering whether to cancel a gun show and Robinson made a passionate speech advocating gun rights. A Facebook video of the speech went viral and was quickly viewed more than 3.2 million times. That led to NRA publicity, visibility and political opportunity.
Robinson is a powerful, emotional, take-no prisoners speaker. He became the first African American man to be lieutenant governor after defeating Yvonne Lewis Holley, who would have become the first African American woman to be lieutenant governor. That puts him in a unique position to increase his exposure and credibility. Jim Hunt and Bev Perdue leveraged their status as lieutenant governor to be subsequently elected governor. As an unflinching, plain-spoken, pro-gun, anti-abortion conservative in a state that favored Trump, Robinson can, if he plays his cards right, have a shot at the governorship.
So far he’s played that hand miserably. Robinson is stuck with the cards he brought to the table and without some rapid discards he’ll go bust.
His anti-Semitic, homophobic and misogynistic posts and public statements may resonate as refreshingly candid sound bites to some, but they are a death knell to mainstream support on both sides of the aisle. He also needs to purge the demons that caused the twisted perceptions in the first place.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene would like us to believe that her past goofy conspiracy theories have magically evaporated because she is in office. Robinson also claims the ability to move away from his past biases, which he calls “opinions,” now that he is a public servant.
Changing conditioned bias is impossible without painful introspection and self-assessment. Without it, Robinson, like Greene, is attempting to mask the symptoms without dealing with the underlying disease. Robinson needs to confront his biases and learn to engage his brain before operating his mouth.
He may have ridden Trump’s coattails as an inexperienced, right-wing African American male, defeating an experienced liberal African American woman, but that won’t help his credibility and relevance. If he wants to, in his words, “do what’s right for everyone in North Carolina,” he needs to start by doing what’s right for himself: Muster the courage to confront his biases.
The main duty of our lieutenant governor is simply to be available if the governor dies, or is absent or incapacitated. Aside from membership on a few committees, he carries the title “president of the Senate.” This allows him to serve as a tie-breaker. In reality, the Senate is controlled by the president pro tem, who leads the entrenched Republican majority. And there is no need for a tie-breaker. Robinson is not overwhelmed with formal duties and should use the next four years to develop himself and build credibility.
Mark Robinson is part of a flawed system. Our governor and lieutenant governor are selected separately, which makes it possible for them to be in opposing parties. This blocks unity of direction, sends mixed signals and would require disruptive strategic change should the governor not complete his term. Citizens would be better served if, as is the case in 26 other states, they were elected as a team. Under the current system, Lt. Gov. Robinson will be a tool of the Republican legislature rather than a partner of Gov. Roy Cooper.
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.