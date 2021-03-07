David Noer: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson needs to deal with his baggage

So far he’s played that hand miserably. Robinson is stuck with the cards he brought to the table and without some rapid discards he’ll go bust.

His anti-Semitic, homophobic and misogynistic posts and public statements may resonate as refreshingly candid sound bites to some, but they are a death knell to mainstream support on both sides of the aisle. He also needs to purge the demons that caused the twisted perceptions in the first place.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene would like us to believe that her past goofy conspiracy theories have magically evaporated because she is in office. Robinson also claims the ability to move away from his past biases, which he calls “opinions,” now that he is a public servant.

Changing conditioned bias is impossible without painful introspection and self-assessment. Without it, Robinson, like Greene, is attempting to mask the symptoms without dealing with the underlying disease. Robinson needs to confront his biases and learn to engage his brain before operating his mouth.