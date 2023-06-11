In April, to borrow a phrase from Obi-Wan Kenobi, I sensed “a great disturbance in the force.”

It wasn’t the fictional “Star Wars” force of galactic energy. It was the rulings of the North Carolina Supreme Court and what was greatly disturbed were the concepts of freedom, democracy and fairness.

Following the partisan example of the U.S. Supreme Court undoing Roe v. Wade our now Republican-majority N.C. Supreme Court threw out its previous ruling against gerrymandered voting maps, permitted mandatory voter ID’s and disallowed the restoration of voting rights for felons who had not completed their parole or probation.

These rulings disturb not just Democrats, but also those increasingly scarce non-Trump-cult Republicans who still believe in fairness and truth.

The reauthorization of legislatively drawn, inevitably gerrymandered voting maps will perpetuate a General Assembly dominated by rural Republicans, preserve a veto-proof supermajority, and likely increase the number of Republicans elected to the U.S. House.

The voter ID requirement will result in fewer older, poorer and disadvantaged voters. Released felons — many of them African Americans — who haven’t cleared all the bureaucratic hoops will lose their right to vote.

How our state Supreme Court acquired the means to enact these anti-democratic decrees is a result of two U.S. Supreme Court decisions that greatly empowered Republicans.

The first, Citizens United, allowed political action committees to spend unlimited funds to influence elections. It also allowed donors to contribute large sums of “dark money” to political groups without having to disclose their identities. The two swing-vote Republicans who were elected to the N.C. Supreme Court in 2022 greatly benefited from this out-of-state money.

The second edict, in 2013, declared that significant progress had been made in eliminating racial discrimination since the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965 and thus the federal standards were now outdated and unconstitutional. As a result, red states, including those in the South with a history of racial discrimination, have reduced voting hours, reduced voting locations, restricted mail-in ballots and mandated voter ID’s. The two outcomes: Discrimination has increased and non-Republican votes have decreased.

What to do? The first step is to accept the reality that the conceptual system of checks and balances between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of our government is flawed in its real-world application. Despite public statements of impartiality, our state and federal supreme courts are reflective of our political polarization. The selection process for the U.S. Supreme court is a partisan tool, driven by both blatant political interpretation of the Senate’s “advise and consent” role, and the sitting president’s agenda. In his May 10 CNN town hall, Donald Trump owned up to the overlapping systems when he took direct credit for overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I was able to do it,” he said, “and I was very honored to do it.”

The next step is to avoid needlessly wallowing in despair, what a former colleague called “the ain’t it awful syndrome.” Our Supreme Court may have disturbed the force but the power of fairness, equity and democracy remains potent. Hard work, patience and persistence are necessary to free that force across our intermingled judicial, legislative and executive political systems. As my colleague, an ex-Marine, said, “Now is not the time to hunker down in the trenches.”

Obi-Wan responded to the disturbance of his force with faith that his values were correct, patience that his strategy would prevail, reliance on a cohort of fellow believers, and an enduring commitment to destroying the Death Star.

We don’t have a Death Star, but we do have a regressive, politically tilted Supreme Court, gerrymandered districts that empower candidates to choose voters, and laws that allow anonymous, well-heeled donors to buy elections. Obi-Wan’s strategy of patience, commitment and, most of all, faith that our values are correct, provides a road map for moving out of the trenches and restoring fairness and democracy.