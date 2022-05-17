David Noer: Park communication has gone to the dogs

When the new superintendent of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, Aaron LaRocca, begins his new job May 22, he may be surprised by what he’s stepping into. It won’t be a literal smelly mess left by a dog, but it will be the unintended consequences of a shortsighted effort to deal with those messes.

This weekend dog walkers were greeted by a series of signs informing them that dog owners were temporarily banned from walking their pets along the park’s inner trails. They were further told that the temporary prohibition could become permanent if owners didn’t conform to park rules concerning off-leash activities and picking up waste-filled disposable bags.

I’ve been walking dogs on those trails for more than 10 years and have yet to see widespread off-leash dogs. I have recently seen an increase in discarded waste bags. Both of these activities are against the rules and objectionable but there are more effective and less petulant ways to change owner behavior.

To suddenly erect signs that essentially tell you not to walk dogs on the trails and that, unless you shape up you’ll not be allowed to walk them in the future, confuses means with ends. It reminds me of a T-shirt I bought on a Caribbean island that depicts a pirate with the words, “The beatings will continue until morale improves.”

What would be much more effective would be what behavioral scientists call “structural interventions.” The first would be a couple dozen trash containers. There are none on the trails. I have witnessed dog walkers wondering what to do with their bags and I’m sure, when I was out of sight, they were tossed on the trail. The second would be a cadre of volunteers or part-time students to walk the trails and remind dog walkers of the rules. Finally, for future reference, less petulant advance communication of the consequences of rules violation.

Although the trails are closed, the perimeter road remains open to dog walking. That is a perfect example of the rule of unintended consequences. There will be a significant increase in dogs and dog walkers on the road among the cars, cyclists, family walkers and skateboarders. Closing the trails will result in more traffic and more of a risk of accidents.

So, if you are a dog walker, obey the rules when they stop acting like angry parents who are making you sit in a corner, and let you back in.

If you are a National Park System decisionmaker, find better ways to enforce the rules and vent your frustrations.

Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.