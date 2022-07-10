David Noer: Repurposed Hebrew Academy remains a community asset

Maurice “Chico” Sabbah died long before COVID-19 and the market for a residential Jewish boarding school in Greensboro colluded to facilitate the demise of his beloved American Hebrew Academy. Were his ghost to visit the grounds of the superbly designed campus he financed — albeit with questionably acquired money — it would be amazed at the composition of the student body.

Rather than finding an international cohort of coeducational high school students, it would encounter refugee adolescents from Central America who were apprehended by immigration authorities and housed on the campus until their status was resolved.

The academy agreed to lease the campus to The Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Health and Human Services Department is obligated to provide for the custody and care of unaccompanied children under 18 with no immigration status.

Based on current demographics, most of the resident refugees will come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Some, perhaps a majority, will be survivors of horrific circumstances: victims of abuse, trafficking and gang violence. Some may have crossed using paid, often predatory, “coyote” guides. Others somehow would have made it on their own. A graphic portrayal of the perils of that journey can be found in Jeanine Cummins’ 2020 novel, “American Dirt.”

The good news is that these kids will be provided with medical, counseling and educational services during the process of connecting with relatives, guardians or suitable sponsors. The bad news is that the average stay time in other locations has been about a month, not nearly enough time to overcome their trauma and facilitate adjustment.

Based on where they came from and how they got here, arriving refugees will experience cultural shock. Sabbah spared no expense when creating the campus. It is located on 100 professionally landscaped acres, includes a 22-acre lake and is surrounded by an unobtrusive but effective fence.

An associate of Frank Lloyd Wright designed the site. There is an athletic complex with basketball courts, rock-climbing walls, an eight-lane pool, a racquetball court and a gym. This Greensboro location provides a striking contrast to the spartan holding areas on the border.

Area residents and commuters may not succumb to culture shock but, depending on the campus’s population growth, could experience some irritation. The comings and goings of refugees, officials, visitors and an estimated staff of up to 800 is bound to affect traffic on the relatively peaceful section of Hobbs Road between Jefferson and New Garden roads. The campus entrance is kitty-corner to Temple Emanuel, a few blocks from the ultra-high-end homes of Jefferson Wood, and on a primary route to the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch library, Price Park and side entrances to Jefferson Elementary School and Jefferson Village shopping center.

Unfortunately, the money used to fund Sabbah’s campus carries the taint of financial impropriety. His firm, Burlington-based Fortress Re, allegedly mismanaged a pool of Japanese reinsurers for the airliners that were destroyed on Sept. 11. Neither Fortress Re nor its subsidiary, Bermuda-chartered Carolina Re, had the funds to pay their share of the losses. Lawsuits ensued. The Japanese accused Sabbah and his partner of insurance fraud, inflating profits, underestimating risks and “amassing personal fortunes.” Sabbah and his partner agreed to a $400 million settlement. A separate suit against The American Hebrew Academy claimed it was built using $100 million of illicit money. The case was settled under undisclosed terms.

Ethically questionable means rarely justify ends but, regardless of the validity of the claims against him, the fact remains that Maurice Sabbah’s planning, creativity and, of course, his money, resulted in a self-contained, architecturally unique campus that is a significant asset for our city and region. The American Hebrew Academy provided a viable educational option and I suspect that Sabbah would be pleased that his creation will now be used to address the needs of refugee children.

Citizens of our region, regardless of views on immigration, concerns over past fundraising allegations, worries over possible traffic congestion, or distrust of the federal government should also be pleased. These kids need help and Sabbah’s creation is a means to that end.