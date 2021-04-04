David Noer: Respect for others will conquer COVID agony

The ecstasy of immunity: We now have vaccines with very strong evidence of protection. They are not a 100% perfect, nothing is, but all offer affirming scientific evidence of efficacy and safety.

Beyond individual protection, vaccination is essential to defeat the virus through herd immunity. Immunization is both a personal and a community responsibility. Yet polls show that more than 40% of Republicans are skeptical or won’t take the vaccine and nearly 50% of Trump voters claim that they will reject vaccination.

A powerful statement from our former president would prevent many of these lemmings from jumping off the COVID protection cliff and delaying herd immunity. He needs to go public and emphatically encourage his base to, as he did, get vaccinated. He made a lukewarm endorsement that was cloaked in a cynical reference to Biden in February. That was underwhelming, self-serving and insufficient.

The agony of politicizing masks: Our former president scoffed at personally wearing a mask and sowed seeds that led to the perception that masking was caving in to socialistic control and a sign of weakness. Not wearing a mask became a political statement. Trump’s irresponsible behavior stimulated a cult of anti-maskers who endanger both themselves and others.