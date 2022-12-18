David Noer: Sad truth: African American women don’t win NC elections

What are the chances that two exceptionally qualified women running in statewide contests against significantly less capable males could be elected in North Carolina?

Between slim and none if the women are African American and the males are puppets of Trump.

Counter to the national trend of rejecting Trump-supported, unqualified midterm candidates, North Carolina elected gun shop owner Ted Budd as U.S. senator over formerNorth Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.

Two years earlier, political unknown Mark Robinson, with the help of the NRA and right-wing tacticians, parlayed a bombastic pro-gun speech into the Republican nomination and defeated N.C. Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley for lieutenant governor.

Based on experience, service to others and integrity, Beasley and Holley clearly outclassed their opponents. They lost because they were Democrats, African Americans and women.

Yes, it’s true that Anita Earls did win a statewide election to the state Supreme Court in 2018. However, she defeated a woman incumbent, ran in a less ruthless and emotional environment and was not beaten down by the heavy hand of Trump. Her election was the exception, not the rule.

As for Budd, beginning with his first congressional bid, he was funded by the Club for Growth, the powerful, deep-pocketed Washington-based conservative organization that focuses on cutting taxes, among other issues.

Residing in the then-Republican-leaning 13th district, owning a gun shop, living on a farm, being a white Bible Belt Christian and supporting Trump, he rang all the bells needed to be bought and sold by this free-spending PAC. As a senator he will continue to serve the interests of his national benefactors, not the citizens of North Carolina.

Robinson, a histrionic speaker with a propensity for engaging his mouth before his brain, has a history of antisemitic, homophobic and misogynistic statements. GOP image makers found a loud, boisterous, Trump-worshiping African American to offset the more rational and focused candidacy of Yvonne Holley. If it was to be an African American, better a male bigot than a liberal woman.

With apologies to Ralph Waldo Emerson, Budd and Robinson have hitched their wagons to a falling star, a meteoroid of rock and debris. When, inevitably, Trump’s star becomes vapors, voters who rejected these two talented women will reap what they have sown.

With Budd they will be stuck with a suit with little self-contained substance. Trump picked him because former Gov. Pat McCrory wasn’t seen as sufficiently loyal (to Trump).

With Robinson they got an opportunistic, ready-fire-aim-styled future gubernatorial hopeful. We are not one of the states that logically elect the lieutenant governor and the governor as a team and our lieutenant governor has a limited formal role. For someone as fluently argumentative as Robinson this presents a golden opportunity to undermine the governor, articulate his biases and promote his future candidacy.

When Trump’s star implodes, sycophants like Budd and Robinson will become irrelevant. For optimists, Trump’s demise would also provide a ray of hope that MAGA voters would finally discover that they have been bilked by lies and fantasy and the way to keep America great is to reject lockstep political dogma and select qualified candidates. Although pleased that African American women could gain a more level playing field, those who balance optimism with realism know that in North Carolina it would remain tilted.

After the midterms, we ended up with a conservatively skewed Supreme Court, a Republican-gerrymandered legislature just one House seat shy of a super-majority and a Trump lackey senator. Winning a statewide election as a female African American Democrat isn’t quite mission impossible but it’s close. Once categorized as a purple state, North Carolina is becoming red.

There are two, often related reasons why better-qualified African American women lose statewide elections: gender and/or racial bias (overt or unconscious) and unthinking knee-jerk political conditioning. Both are toxic to our democracy. In the cases of Beasley and Holley, I suspect a combination. That blend doesn’t augur well for the future.