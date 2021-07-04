David Noer: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Three North Carolinians in D.C.

The classic spaghetti western, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” featured three very different characters and helped put Clint Eastwood on the map. These descriptions also fit three North Carolinians who recently moved to the national stage:
The Good: Michael Regan is a good man with a good record and the opportunity to do much good for our environment. A native of Goldsboro and an N.C. A&T graduate, Regan was confirmed by the Senate this past March as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
While secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, he led efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and helped formulate an agreement with Duke Energy for the largest coal ash clean up in U.S. history.
In environmental terms, his selection was a breath of fresh air in a toxic atmosphere. The spirit and effectiveness of the EPA was devastated by the Trump administration and badly needs rejuvenation. Regan’s challenge is to protect our fragile environment, rescind reduced pollution and climate standards, and increase morale. His task is difficult but crucial. North Carolina should be proud of this good man.
The Bad: Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina’s 25-year-old 11th District congressman, is living out his idol’s xenophobic slur. He is, indeed, a bad hombre.
Following in Trump’s footsteps, Cawthorn secured his election through lies, factual distortions, demonizing opponents and overcoming allegations of sexual misconduct.
He claimed that a car accident in which the driver left the scene and he was “declared dead” caused him to miss his appointment to the Naval Academy. In fact, the driver didn’t leave the scene, he wasn’t declared dead and was rejected by the Naval Academy prior to the accident. He eventually owned up to the Naval Academy lie, but not until his campaign capitalized on the fabrication.
He dropped out of Patrick Henry College with low grades and was the subject of a letter signed by 150 alumni accusing him of gross misconduct toward women, predatory behavior and honor code violations.
He spread ludicrous conspiracy theories. One was the existence of a group of cartels that kidnaped “tens and thousands of American children” and sold them to a sex slave market. Another was his claim that antifa or paid Democratic agitators were behind the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
Constituents in the 11th District are experiencing buyer’s remorse. A PAC, “Fire Madison Cawthorn,” has been formed and former Henderson County Sheriff George Erwin Jr., an influential early supporter, has withdrawn his backing. This bad hombre should go home, grow up and clean up his act. The people of the 11th deserve better.
The Ugly: I experienced an ugly sense of mistrust when dropping off my mail-in ballot during the dark days of the pandemic. This was caused by the ugly reality that Louis DeJoy was the new postmaster general.
Upon taking office he banned overtime, extra delivery trips, dismantled hundreds of high-speed sorting machines and removed collection boxes from many locations. Concurrently, his benefactor was ranting against mail-in voting with tweets claiming ballots would be “substantially fraudulent” and result in a “rigged election.” It is hard not to come to the ugly conclusion that the two actions were connected.
It is also difficult to believe that DeJoy didn’t buy his appointment. Since 2016 he contributed nearly $2.5 million to Donald Trump and the Republican Party. He hosted Trump for a fundraiser at his Irving Park residence. Employees of his logistics firm donated more than $610,000 to Republican candidates. He is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly reimbursing them for contributions.
The post office faces major issues and requires responsible and creative leadership. DeJoy is neither responsible nor creative. He’s taking a meat cleaver approach to a task that requires diplomacy and the ability to work with diverse stakeholders. His response to a House oversight committee, that he intended to be around “a long time,” and his telling them to “get used to me,” typifies his arrogance.
President Biden should adjust the membership of the Postal Service Board of Governors so that they return DeJoy to Irving Park.
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.