David Noer: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Three North Carolinians in D.C.

He claimed that a car accident in which the driver left the scene and he was “declared dead” caused him to miss his appointment to the Naval Academy. In fact, the driver didn’t leave the scene, he wasn’t declared dead and was rejected by the Naval Academy prior to the accident. He eventually owned up to the Naval Academy lie, but not until his campaign capitalized on the fabrication.

He dropped out of Patrick Henry College with low grades and was the subject of a letter signed by 150 alumni accusing him of gross misconduct toward women, predatory behavior and honor code violations.

He spread ludicrous conspiracy theories. One was the existence of a group of cartels that kidnaped “tens and thousands of American children” and sold them to a sex slave market. Another was his claim that antifa or paid Democratic agitators were behind the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Constituents in the 11th District are experiencing buyer’s remorse. A PAC, “Fire Madison Cawthorn,” has been formed and former Henderson County Sheriff George Erwin Jr., an influential early supporter, has withdrawn his backing. This bad hombre should go home, grow up and clean up his act. The people of the 11th deserve better.