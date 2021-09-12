David Noer: The lessons of 9/11 were missing on 1/6

Another requisite need for coping with unexpected trauma is community support and emotional alignment. The group in that Kentucky motel was stranded, unable to get flights, take trains or buses or rent cars. We became members of an unplanned community, bonded by shared emotions. We were aligned by our horror, anger and desire to get even.

Like the small group in Kentucky, our nation also bonded and pulled together. It took Bush less than a month to launch operation Enduring Freedom, designed to expel al-Qaida from Afghanistan and capture Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, hindsight reveals the flaws in the reaction, but at the time we were united. Bush’s leadership became a rallying point for the nation. In the weeks after the attack, his approval rating rose to 90%, the highest recorded in presidential history.

On Jan. 6, 2021, we experienced another terrorist attack, not from foreign religious fanatics, but from our own citizens. They weren’t radicalized as in 2001 by Islamic fundamentalists, but by their own outgoing president. His blatant lies of election fraud combined with absurd, internet-generated conspiracy theories propelled them. They attacked Congress in an attempt to overthrow a legal election.