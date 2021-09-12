David Noer: The lessons of 9/11 were missing on 1/6

Twenty years ago we received a wake-up call that jolted our sense of security and acquainted us with the evils of unrestrained religious fanaticism. Although that horrific alarm resulted in individual and national learning, one lesson faded away over time.
The primary psychological response to sudden trauma is a need for sense-making and control. My personal example began at the Cincinnati airport. My flight abruptly landed and I was rushed to the street. On the way out, I joined a crowd surrounding the TV in a bar and watched the plane hit the second tower.
I have a vivid memory of standing on the sidewalk, dazed, bewildered and worried about a son who worked a stone’s throw from the World Trade Center. Hotels were overloaded but, through the help of a stranger, I found a low-end motel across the Ohio river in Kentucky. Only when I was ensconced there, learned my son was safe, and became acquainted with unfolding events, did I experience a degree of control and perspective.
My personal need for control and meaning was replicated nationally. Three days after the attack, President George W. Bush stood atop the rubble at ground zero. With one arm wrapped around a firefighter and the other holding a bullhorn he made an impromptu speech. Someone in the crowd shouted, “I can’t hear you.”
The most famous part of that speech spoke to our communal need for control and meaning. He replied, “I can hear you. I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. The people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”
Another requisite need for coping with unexpected trauma is community support and emotional alignment. The group in that Kentucky motel was stranded, unable to get flights, take trains or buses or rent cars. We became members of an unplanned community, bonded by shared emotions. We were aligned by our horror, anger and desire to get even.
Like the small group in Kentucky, our nation also bonded and pulled together. It took Bush less than a month to launch operation Enduring Freedom, designed to expel al-Qaida from Afghanistan and capture Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, hindsight reveals the flaws in the reaction, but at the time we were united. Bush’s leadership became a rallying point for the nation. In the weeks after the attack, his approval rating rose to 90%, the highest recorded in presidential history.
On Jan. 6, 2021, we experienced another terrorist attack, not from foreign religious fanatics, but from our own citizens. They weren’t radicalized as in 2001 by Islamic fundamentalists, but by their own outgoing president. His blatant lies of election fraud combined with absurd, internet-generated conspiracy theories propelled them. They attacked Congress in an attempt to overthrow a legal election.
A primary difference between our response to the terrorist attack 20 years ago and the one in January is that we are not aligned. We are politically and emotionally fractured. Some of our elected representatives label the attack a sham orchestrated by anti-Trump sympathizers. A significant percentage of Republican voters refuse to accept the overwhelming proof that the election was not stolen. Shamefully, in order to remain in office, their congressional representatives collude with them, downplay the January attack, and refuse to call a clear act of domestic terrorism what it was.
We survived a terrorist attack two decades ago because we were united, emotionally supportive and clear in our response. The jury is still out on the 2021 version.
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.