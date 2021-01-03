David Noer: The lessons of Donald Trump’s leadership

A major contribution of Greensboro’s Center for Creative Leadership was research that led to the publication of the book “The Lessons of Experience.”

One significant finding was that we can learn as much, if not more, from bad leaders as from good ones. In the spirit of a military after-action review, here is an assessment of requisite competencies of good leaders as they apply to our departing 45th president.

Praise publicly; blame privately. This is a fundamental leadership tenet. No one wants to be publicly chastised by his or her boss. It may serve the boss's frustration and anger but it hinders motivation and stifles creativity.

Donald Trump lost no opportunity, through Twitter, rallies, print and electronic media, to cut down, criticize and mock members of his team. This had two outcomes. It demoralized those he needed for support and it fueled his distorted self-concept as a powerful leader.

Be physically and emotionally present during a crisis. In his better days, prior to becoming Trump’s disinformation lackey, Rudy Giuliani exhibited a strong presence directly after the Sept. 11 attacks. He was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year and given an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II. People want to see and emotionally feel their leaders during crisis.