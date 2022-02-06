David Noer: The roadmap to accepting an unwelcome reality

For the past two years many of us have been smacked upside the head and sent reeling by previously inconceivable occurrences.
“Who’d a thunk it?”
Who’d have thought that rational, ostensibly compassionate people would, for political purposes, endanger lives by opposing lifesaving immunizations?
Who’d have thought that a defeated president would manufacture a blatant lie that some people actually believed and some ethically deficient politicians deceitfully supported?
Who’d have thought that radicalized domestic terrorists would attack our Capitol?
For those grounded in compassion, rationality and common sense, these blows have triggered a variety of healthy and not-so-healthy reactions. Swiss American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross outlined a five-stage progression — denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance — that provides a roadmap to capture these reactions and chart progress toward responsible acceptance. Here are statements, some from my own journey and some from others, that provide examples.
Denial: “The courts and all of the reviewing agencies irrevocably proved that Trump lost the election. Most Republicans in Congress have enough honesty to rebuff his lie. The science is overwhelmingly clear and conservatives will quickly conclude that vaccination and masking save lives and have nothing to do with politics. No one in his or her right mind will hold on to those insane QAnon conspiracy theories. Common sense and sanity will prevail and they will fade away.”
Anger: “I’ll keep confronting un-masked people in public places. How dare they selfishly endanger the lives of others? I’m offended and embarrassed by the lies and distortions of 11th District Rep. Madison Cawthorn and the antisemitism, misogyny and uninformed, shallow perspective of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The Republican-gerrymandered North Carolina congressional districts make my blood boil.”
Bargaining: “Once the anti-vaxxers grasp the safety and efficacy of immunization, they will elect to save lives, not facilitate deaths. Former mainstream Republicans just need more time. They will eventually choose honor and integrity, tell the truth, and return to serving the people, not Donald Trump.”
Depression: “The dark side has won and controls our political and social agenda. My values and belief system have been shattered. The pandemic will drone on and those in control are willing to sacrifice lives for continuation of their power. No matter how hard I try, I can’t alter the fact that our experiment with democracy is failing.”
Acceptance: “I’m not responsible for those whose lies and distortions endanger lives and falsify reality. I’m only responsible for my own reaction. My denial, anger, bargaining and depression were a means to an end and that end is hope. I have to accept the world for what it is but that doesn’t mean I’m satisfied with lies and hypocrisy or won’t work to facilitate truth and integrity.”
Although the Kübler-Ross theory was initially developed to deal with stages of grieving for those facing death, it has been applied in other contexts and can be useful in charting reactions to the new social and political reality. Purists believe it is necessary to go through each stage before moving to another. Some doubters deny the existence of discrete stages at all. Others view it more holistically with recurring stages and overlapping boundaries. I occasionally revert back to earlier stages but understanding my sequential journey has helped me stay focused on positive outcomes.
Although self-assessment can be useful, our egos and defense mechanisms get in the way. The model is more easily used as a tool for helping others. People can become stuck in one stage, often anger or depression. It’s not necessary to be a psychologist or helping professional to intervene. The requisite competencies for facilitating forward momentum are active listening, engaging in dialogue, not debate, and avoiding judgments. Although dealing in stages, overreliance on stereotypical labeling will create defensiveness.
Reaching the stage of acceptance doesn’t mean abandoning core values or giving up. It means embracing reality, working to make things better, and not wasting emotional energy on denial, anger, bargaining or depression.
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. Contact him at davidnoer2@gmail.com.