David Noer: The roadmap to accepting an unwelcome reality

Although the Kübler-Ross theory was initially developed to deal with stages of grieving for those facing death, it has been applied in other contexts and can be useful in charting reactions to the new social and political reality. Purists believe it is necessary to go through each stage before moving to another. Some doubters deny the existence of discrete stages at all. Others view it more holistically with recurring stages and overlapping boundaries. I occasionally revert back to earlier stages but understanding my sequential journey has helped me stay focused on positive outcomes.

Although self-assessment can be useful, our egos and defense mechanisms get in the way. The model is more easily used as a tool for helping others. People can become stuck in one stage, often anger or depression. It’s not necessary to be a psychologist or helping professional to intervene. The requisite competencies for facilitating forward momentum are active listening, engaging in dialogue, not debate, and avoiding judgments. Although dealing in stages, overreliance on stereotypical labeling will create defensiveness.

Reaching the stage of acceptance doesn’t mean abandoning core values or giving up. It means embracing reality, working to make things better, and not wasting emotional energy on denial, anger, bargaining or depression.

Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. Contact him at davidnoer2@gmail.com.