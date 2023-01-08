David Noer: The year of surviving 'damn near everything'

We’re a week into the new year, but I’m still reflecting on surviving the old one. I’m reminded of a sign prominently displayed on a former employee’s desk: “I’ve Survived Damn Near Everything.”

A past superintendent of two large urban school districts, he survived multiple firings, dysfunctional school boards, classroom violence, social media attacks, the sudden death of a spouse and two heart attacks. Yet, he emerged optimistic and productive.

His survival strategy was to cherish and affirm the miracle of life, not wallow in the past, and find opportunities to seize the day and make things better. British comedian Ricky Gervais described this approach with ironic humor, but I would call it an existential wake-up call: “We didn’t exist for 14 and a half billion years, then we get 80 or 90 years if we’re lucky, and then we will never exist again, so we should make the most of it.”

We didn’t survive “Damn Near Everything” last year, but we can be pleased that we made some progress and managed to seize a few days by applying the power of truth over fraud and deception. Here are three examples.

Surviving the Jan. 6. attack. Friday was the second anniversary of the insurrection that attempted to overthrow our democracy. It’s taken a year and a half for the U.S. House Committee on the Jan. 6 attack to complete its work. Anyone who objectively evaluated the evidence and watched the televised hearings would come to the conclusion that Donald Trump and his henchmen facilitated the siege of the Capitol.

The committee dissolved at the end of the year, but its report and recommendations to the Department of Justice leave a legacy of employing the power of truth to seize the day. As we look back on 2022, we can both celebrate the survival of our democracy and relish the slim victory of honesty and truth over lies and violence.

Surviving COVID-19. It’s literally been a life-or-death struggle between rationality and fantasy. During the dark days of the pandemic our president irresponsibly advocated hydroxychloroquine as a cure and downplayed the lethal potential of the pandemic. When effective vaccines became available, immoral politicians traded lives for conformity and equated vaccination with disloyalty. Last year, boosters to offset the raise of the Omicron variant and successful antiviral treatment medications became widely accessible. Again, recalcitrant antivaxxers and political lemmings resisted.

As is apparent in China, COVID-19 remains a global challenge but, due to breakthroughs in prevention and cure, deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased and there is hope for the rest of the world. We haven’t conquered COVID-19, but last year marked a turning point in our ability to survive it. Seize the day and celebrate the victory of science over ignorant politicization.

Surviving an incompetent political puppet. In a Dec. 6 runoff for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat, incumbent Raphael Warnock narrowly defeated former NFL football player Herschel Walker. It was much more than a victory of a Democrat over a Republican, it was the survival of responsibility and competence over fraud and ineptitude.

Walker’s unfitness was the symptom, not the disease. The underlying sickness was the morality of a party that was willing to support such a grossly unqualified candidate in order to please a narcissistic former president.

Warnock’s survival, albeit by the skin of his teeth, seized the day for believers in a rational, truth-based political process, but future victory is not secure. Truth and rationality remain victimized by lies and fraud. Conspiracy theorist and antisemite Marjorie Taylor Greene is among other crazies gaining power in the House. A majority of Republicans still own up to the ludicrous belief that the election was stolen, and Trump is again rallying his misinformation cult.

We should celebrate our past victories, but the battle for surviving fraud and deception and promoting rationality and sanity continues. As we enter a new year, the best strategy is to follow the example of my repeatedly resilient former employee. Embrace life, remain optimistic and find ways to thwart lies and deception. Carpe diem in 2023.