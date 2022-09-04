David Noer: Theory x leadership in a theory y culture

‘He’s an overmanaging, underleading, mistrustful nitpicker. We want you to help him change or we’ll have to let him go.”

These paraphrased comments came from the board chairman of a software company who retained me as a consultant to work with his newly appointed president. It was mission impossible. He was stuck in his self-described, “kick-a-- and take names” style. Hopefully, the board learned the hazards of employing theory x leadership in a theory y culture. It’s a lesson yet to be learned by our North Carolina legislature and the UNC Board of Governors.

Leadership guru Douglas McGregor articulated two contrasting approaches that remain popular today: theories x and y.

Theory x managers take an external approach, don’t trust employees and need to watch and control them. Theory y managers believe in internal motivation and nurture it through coaching and collaboration.

The theory x approach may have worked in postwar manufacturing environments, but doesn’t fit today’s pandemic-weary, work-at-home, technology-oriented, service culture. It’s also clearly inappropriate for governmental and educational leadership. A prime example is our state legislature’s past resistance to Medicaid expansion.

In an example of theory x-motivated mistrust, false attribution and fear of losing control, until very recently our Republican gerrymandered-state legislature turned up its collective noses at expanding Medicaid. Expansion would have provided desperately needed health care for more than a half-million people, saved declining rural hospitals, resulted in billions of federal funding and created new jobs. Their pig-headed resistance was based on paranoiac fear that the federal government would not own up to paying 90% of expansion costs and the bigoted belief that people would become overly dependent on government help.

Our legislature abruptly changed direction. The House and Senate passed conflicting bills supporting expansion. The reasons: money and constituent pressure. After a box of funding under their budgetary Christmas tree remained unopened for years, a new box filled with a federal sweetener of $1.5 billion over two years appeared. Yet, uninsured people keep getting sick, rural health care is in shambles, and the knee-jerk negative Republican reaction to the Affordable Care Act is increasingly not shared by needy people who vote.

The legislature adjourned for the summer without passing expansion. Now the House and Senate are quarreling over the Senate’s proposed loosening of certificate-of-need laws that reduce hospital competition. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Phil Berger will eventually broker agreement. In the meantime, needy people continue to suffer.

With academic freedom, tenure and research autonomy, universities have traditionally been self-controlled theory y institutions. Heavyhanded partisan management by the Republican-dominated UNC Board of Governors over the closing of academic centers, as well as politically motivated chancellors appointments and tenure decisions, resulted in a detailed negative report and official condemnation of the UNC System and its governors by the American Association of University Professors. It was another example of the negative consequences of forcing a theory x style on a theory y environment. And it was a stain on the reputation of our university system.

Some organizations have evolved. The military has traditionally been depicted as a bastion of command-and-control theory x management. Once, as a lowly enlisted man, I was appointed by colleagues to suggest to a junior officer that we could be more effective by doing something differently. He stood me at attention, got in my face and screamed that I wasn’t paid to think, to shut up and to just do what I was told. Years later, I was involved in a leadership development program for senior officers in line for promotion to general. They could obviously make hard military decisions but, in times of immense complexity, were thoughtful, introspective and open to new ideas. That young officer from the past would never have risen in today’s Army.

For our society to survive, we need creative, inner-directed leaders and followers. A theory x kick a-- and take names leadership approach and an unthinking salute-and-take-orders response won’t cut it. Ranting, blaming and seeking scapegoats won’t make our nation and our world great again. Global warming, nuclear saber-rattling, economic inequities and the dark side of technological advancement require thoughtful, collaborative, theory y partnerships.