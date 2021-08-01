David Noer: Toxic leaders are hazardous to our health

Our rural dominated state legislature is shooting itself in the foot. Rural hospitals are closing and their constituents are going without necessary medical care. This toxic leadership is rooted in a pig-headed mistrust of the federal government, callous indifference to the plight of the poor and ludicrous socialist paranoia.

Global warming: Our most fundamental leadership challenge is saving our planet from the devastating effects of global warming. It is a debt we must pay for the survival of our descendants. Climate change denial and failure to reduce pollution and carbon fuel emissions are the epitome of toxic leadership.

Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris agreement on climate change mitigation. In a massive demonstrative of toxic leadership, his administration rolled back more than 100 environmental regulations. Projections were that the most harmful five would have added 1.8-2.1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2035.

President Biden rightly rejoined the Paris accords. Regardless of participation and funding inequities, it is a global problem. The U.S. can’t solve it alone but can offer leadership. To withdraw because of pressure from fossil fuel lobbyists and false promises of jobs for coal miners wasn’t leadership; it was bribery and distortion.

As these examples illustrate, the primary requirement for overcoming toxic leadership is courage. It’s the kind of courage that puts the health and safety of people above personal and political agendas. We need to replace those red hats with others that are red, white and blue and tell us to “Make America Safe Again.”

