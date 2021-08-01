David Noer: Toxic leaders are hazardous to our health

Toxic leadership studies have historically focused on harsh and unproductive leaders in traditional hierarchical organizations. We have now entered an era in which toxic political leaders impact people’s health and life expectancy. Here are three examples.
COVID vaccination: People are dying, the delta variant is raging and toxic leaders are applauding. Shamefully, the attendees at July’s Conservative Political Action Conference cheered when Fox News’ favorite anti-vaxxer, Alex Berenson, announced we were missing our public health vaccination goals.
Like lemming enablers, toxic leaders are herding their constituents off cliffs in service of political expediency. Because Democrats, blue states, urban areas and scientists are pro-vaccination, they are against it.
Finally emerging from the obfuscation closet, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell implored Americans to ignore the “demonstrably bad advice” and “get vaccinated.” This strong statement didn’t please toxic anti-vaxxers in his party but it was the right moral message. Donald Trump could learn from him. If Trump had more interest in saving lives than stroking his ego, he could drop the fantasy of a stolen election and hold rallies that powerfully endorsed and offered vaccinations.
Some athletes and coaches collude in toxic leadership. N.C. State’s baseball team lost the opportunity to play for a national title because of positive COVID tests. Its coach, Elliott Avent, said he didn’t want to “indoctrinate” his players concerning the vaccine. He was off base. He shouldn’t indoctrinate, he should demand. It is not just a game, it’s their health, potentially their lives.
As for professional athletes, they are role models. This past June two highly visible Carolina Panthers players, Christian McCaffery and Sam Darnold, were asked if they’d been vaccinated. McCaffery declined to answer and Darnold admitted he hadn’t. Last week Darnold announced that he had gotten his two shots and would be considered fully vaccinated on Friday. (McCaffery still wouldn’t say.)
Like it or not, their behavior is emulated and has much impact beyond football. Regardless of legal and collective bargaining issues, Panthers owner David Tepper and his coaching staff should make every effort to ensure and publicize player vaccination.
Medicaid expansion: Our gerrymandered Republican legislature foolishly continues to resist expansion of Medicaid. The result is that an estimated 624,000 residents will be without health insurance, rural hospitals will continue to decline and the state will forgo an influx of federal funding.
It’s an economic no-brainer. The federal government pays 90% of the cost and the 2021 Economic Rescue Plan provides a two-year, 5% increase in the match rate that would add approximately $1.7 billion to the state’s coffers. That’s far in excess of the estimated expansion cost of $700 million. A 2019 study co-sponsored by the Cone Health Foundation estimated that by 2022 our state would have gained $11.7 billion in federal funding and more than 37,000 new jobs with Medicaid expansion.
Our rural dominated state legislature is shooting itself in the foot. Rural hospitals are closing and their constituents are going without necessary medical care. This toxic leadership is rooted in a pig-headed mistrust of the federal government, callous indifference to the plight of the poor and ludicrous socialist paranoia.
Global warming: Our most fundamental leadership challenge is saving our planet from the devastating effects of global warming. It is a debt we must pay for the survival of our descendants. Climate change denial and failure to reduce pollution and carbon fuel emissions are the epitome of toxic leadership.
Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris agreement on climate change mitigation. In a massive demonstrative of toxic leadership, his administration rolled back more than 100 environmental regulations. Projections were that the most harmful five would have added 1.8-2.1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2035.
President Biden rightly rejoined the Paris accords. Regardless of participation and funding inequities, it is a global problem. The U.S. can’t solve it alone but can offer leadership. To withdraw because of pressure from fossil fuel lobbyists and false promises of jobs for coal miners wasn’t leadership; it was bribery and distortion.
As these examples illustrate, the primary requirement for overcoming toxic leadership is courage. It’s the kind of courage that puts the health and safety of people above personal and political agendas. We need to replace those red hats with others that are red, white and blue and tell us to “Make America Safe Again.”
Greensboro resident David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at davidnoer2@gmail.com.