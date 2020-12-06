David Noer: Trump’s dark charisma will endure

Socialized charisma is more focused on the group’s needs than the leaders ego. Examples are Gandhi, King and Churchill. This style, too, can be dangerous. Without receptivity to objective feedback and strong moral grounding, even good charismatic leaders can regress into intolerance of dissension, megalomania and the nurturing of cult-like followers.

Trump’s style, latent conspiracy paranoia among his base and the power of social media have combined to nourish the loony QAnon theory. Adherents believe that there is a cabal of Satan-worshiping, cannibalistic pedophiles made up of Democratic politicians and celebrities. They believe Trump was predestined to get rid of them and some even see him as a messiah sent by God.

What is amazing about this absurd theory is the number people who appear to buy it. The accuracy of surveys is highly suspect these days. Nonetheless, one reported by Forbes makes the astonishing claim that one in three Republicans believe it is mostly true and another summarized in USA Today indicated that half the Trump voters surveyed are believers. It is staggering that even one sane person could believe this fantasy. There will soon be one in Congress: newly elected Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Trump endorsed her candidacy, characterizing her as a "future Republican star."