David Noer: Trump’s dark charisma will endure

Critics have used many choice adjectives to describe Donald Trump’s leadership style but “charismatic” is not among them. For better or worse — in his case the worse — Trump is definitely a charismatic leader. Behavioral scientists describe two types of charismatic leadership: one empowering and enabling, the other controlling and potentially destructive. Our outgoing president is an exemplar of the dark side.
His charisma is key to his power, attraction and toxicity. Neither he nor his base will fade away when he leaves. They will be a force well beyond his tenure and we will need to cope with their influence.
Trump’s rallies are classical charismatic bonding events. Powerful, galvanizing, identity-forging oral communication skills are a requisite and he is a master. Both good and bad charismatic leaders provide followers with purpose, identity and group affiliation. Like Trump, they vividly articulate their vision and promote themselves with no doubt or moral conflict. Their followers can become seduced into a sense of awe, trust, identification and unquestioning acceptance.
Charismatic styles are classified as personalized or socialized. Personalized charisma is grounded in the leader’s ego, not the needs of followers. As with Trump, this style demands dependency and submission. Manson, Hitler and Jim Jones are examples. Although Trump is not of their ilk, the dynamics of personalized charisma are a common denominator.
Socialized charisma is more focused on the group’s needs than the leaders ego. Examples are Gandhi, King and Churchill. This style, too, can be dangerous. Without receptivity to objective feedback and strong moral grounding, even good charismatic leaders can regress into intolerance of dissension, megalomania and the nurturing of cult-like followers.
Trump’s style, latent conspiracy paranoia among his base and the power of social media have combined to nourish the loony QAnon theory. Adherents believe that there is a cabal of Satan-worshiping, cannibalistic pedophiles made up of Democratic politicians and celebrities. They believe Trump was predestined to get rid of them and some even see him as a messiah sent by God.
What is amazing about this absurd theory is the number people who appear to buy it. The accuracy of surveys is highly suspect these days. Nonetheless, one reported by Forbes makes the astonishing claim that one in three Republicans believe it is mostly true and another summarized in USA Today indicated that half the Trump voters surveyed are believers. It is staggering that even one sane person could believe this fantasy. There will soon be one in Congress: newly elected Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Trump endorsed her candidacy, characterizing her as a "future Republican star."
QAnon’s prophecy has taken a blow with Trump’s defeat but, because its believers need it to fill a deficit of meaning and purpose, it will re-emerge. So, too, will Trump. Driven by paranoia and the need to get even, and propelled by propagandizing media, he and his charismatically blinded base will remain an influential force.
Here are some ways for the non-hooked to cope:
Know that personalized charismatic leaders eventually self-destruct. Reality erodes their false paradigms and contrived images. The results can be systemic, and sometimes human, destruction. Not that tragic ends will befall Trump and his base, but their foundations will inevitably crumble, their belief systems will implode and their power will wane.
Have confidence in data-driven, rational leaders who value service to others more than self-aggrandizement. Gov. Roy Cooper is one example. He resisted pressure to open the state and, in so doing, saved lives and preserved his integrity. There are far more thoughtful, service-oriented leaders than charismatic varieties. Resist getting hooked by charisma. Rational, other-centered leaders are our best hope. They always have been.
Engage in critical thinking. That means authentically listening to others, consciously challenging your own assumptions and, most of all, never deifying, worshiping and blindly following leaders. Charismatic leaders of all varieties and political orientations are dangerous. America is already great. We got there by critical thinking.
We should get new hats that remind us to “Make America Think Again.”
David Noer writes a monthly column about leadership, organizational behavior and community issues. He can be reached at david@davidnoer.com.
