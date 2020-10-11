David Rice and King Prather: Small UNC System campuses keep COVID in check

Also as of Oct. 6, the UNC School of the Arts had just one active case and five cumulative cases (two students, three staff) since July 1 on its campus of 1,380 students in Winston-Salem.

Especially at North Carolina’s HBCUs, there’s another factor: an awareness that COVID-19 has disproportionately struck communities of color and claimed lives.

“Students who attend HBCUs are more aware of the impact that COVID-19 has made in minority communities across the state, across the country, so my expectation is that our students are coming back to the university with that level of awareness,” Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon said in the accompanying video.

“What we’re doing is really focusing our conversation and our messaging with our students to say, ‘Hey, hold yourself accountable. Hold your friend accountable. Hold your entire campus community accountable for doing the right thing,' ” Dixon said.

ECSU shares a similar message in its surrounding community and the 21 counties it serves, Dixon said.

“We have an obligation to keep our campus community safe, but also to keep our entire community safe,” she said. “We have the responsibility to do so, because it is affecting specific communities such as minority communities much more.”