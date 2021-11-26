David Rice: N.C. budget is ‘a remarkable start on a new era’

RALEIGH (Nov. 18) — For the first time in three years, it looks like North Carolina will have a budget for 2021-23.

After extended negotiations between Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate President Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, the General Assembly is voting this week on a plan that would spend $25.9 billion in 2021-22 and $27 billion in 2022-23.1 And Cooper announced he will sign it.

“The state budget that’s passing this week … is a remarkable start on a new era,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “We’re incredibly grateful to all of our elected leaders for paying attention to public higher education.”

Cooper and legislative leaders had $6.5 billion in surplus funds to work with. Much of the federal money the state received as relief from the coronavirus pandemic is one-time money, and it would be a mistake to commit those dollars to recurring expenses like raises.

But bonuses and capital projects are appropriate uses for one-time money — and legislators took advantage of those.

Hans noted that an infusion of more than $2 billion in capital spending is the biggest capital expenditure for the UNC System since a bond referendum in 2000.

Some highlights: