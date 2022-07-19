David Wilcox: Mourning the death of American honor

Never in my life have I suffered from depression that is more than transitory. But today is different. There is an unease, an apprehension I can’t shake. In canvassing my friends, the feeling seems universal. At heart, it’s a weariness of outrage.

During the tenure of Donald Trump it seemed we were assaulted daily — no, hourly, with the outrageous. I had no idea it could be worse than George W. Bush. After all, his administration, in what should be considered a war crime, unjustifiably invaded a sovereign nation. Add to that the sacrifice of an exemplary American of character and patriotism, Colin Powell, to achieve that aim, and you certainly have grounds for anger (if not an indictment before a world tribunal).

But as much as I abhorred what the Bush administration did, on a daily basis, I never doubted that, in their own twisted, neo-conservative way, they were pursuing policies they believed were best for the country and at heart were honorable people, save Dick Cheney.

The present state of affairs probably goes back to Richard Nixon. Although he was at least a competent criminal. But the tea party and the advent of the likes of Newt Gingrich truly precipitated the downfall of the GOP.

All of a sudden the noble opposition became the enemy. Any tactic, including slander and conspiracy theories, was a viable tool. And, most importantly, the object became power. Legislation was only a means to an end, a necessary evil, a tool to maintain that power. In what approximation of a democracy is it not scandalous, indeed impeachment worthy, for a Senate leader to say his most important objective is to ensure that the president (the enemy) only serves one term?

Donald Trump and his cadre of fellow conspirators are, of course, the logical conclusion of this culture. And, try as it might, the Republican Party cannot deny ownership. Are lower taxes and smaller government and a larger military worth the nation’s soul?

I’m a baby boomer. I look at photographs on my desk. There is my father who served in the Army Air Corps in England during World War II. And I see my grandfather who was in the trenches in France in 1918. They believed in the basic goodness of the United States. They had values. They had honor, as did most everyone, save criminals.

I’m forever grateful their generations have not been forced to witness what I have. It is dishonorable. It is outrageous.