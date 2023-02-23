No one regrets more than we that the appointment of Michael Logan to the Guilford County Board of Education is unacceptable.

As elected members of the Board of Education, we are entrusted with the responsibility of approving appointed members. For three months, we have voted not to seat Mr. Logan on the school board. We want to convey our rationale, and the stand we are taking, for it is not against a man or political party but against bigotry and racial prejudice and their attendant violence that we believe are represented in Mr. Logan’s candidacy.

It is his public expressions of these views that make Mr. Logan unqualified to serve our children. Our vote is for children of all races and identities who deserve to be served by people who hold them in the highest regard.

It is hard to believe the local Executive Committee of the Guilford County Republican Party has put forth a man who shared and "liked" the following: "Derek Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back yesterday. Imagine where we’d be had George Floyd done the same.”

To a shared video of a homeowner grabbing a shotgun to confront a thief, Mr. Logan responded, "An assault shotgun at work gotta love it."

In yet another post, when referring to students who were pepper-sprayed during a sit-in protest at the University of California, Davis, he wrote, “Should have used a bigger can of spray.”

And then he added: "Spray 'em all and let the parents sort 'em out."

These are three posts, among others, which have since been removed.

Some have said Mr. Logan should not be held accountable for things he said in the past. These statements were not, however, long ago, and he has expressed no regret about saying them. Reading his posts on social media, it takes little imagination to know to whom he refers. Removing them from his Facebook page is not the same as contrition, and there is no sign that these are not still his strongly held beliefs.

We cannot believe the parents of the students in Guilford County Schools would want policy made for their children by someone who takes such stands. What would we model for our children and the community that elected each of us if we accepted Mr. Logan after he has said these things?

The work of the school board requires vigilance, commitment and respect. It requires knowing and facing the unjust treatment, unequal opportunity and inequity many of our students still experience. We cannot take our work lightly, for it is a solemn duty. Students depend on our knowing this.

We must actively stand against the prejudice that hurts us all. To quote William Faulkner, "The past is never dead. It's not even past."

To end the legacy of disparities in our schools, which is so very evident in the data, our thinking must reflect a belief in fairness; it must reflect an attempt to look beyond the stereotypes on which many so readily rely; and, above all, it must acknowledge that no one is better than anyone else.

There are many other Republicans who have not engaged in racially prejudiced writing, who seek to embody the values a Board of Education member should hold, and who have expressed an interest in representing District 3. It seems to us that the perfect soluton is for the Republican Party to put forward one of them. And we would welcome them.

It is our hope that those tasked with finding a qualified, unbiased candidate will spend time doing just that rather than fighting for someone who is not. In the meantime, we must all understand what is at stake. We must embrace the belief that public schools can benefit everyone, that equity is possible and good for everyone, and that every student deserves our deepest care and heartfelt respect.