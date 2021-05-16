Denise Dunckel: Don’t bar consumers from settling crushing debts

As North Carolina emerges from the worst economic recession since the Great Depression, some state legislators are proposing to make illegal a critical tool that more than 68,000 North Carolinians who have suffered a financial hardship are using to improve their financial well-being: debt settlement.
House Bill 76, which has passed the state House and is pending in the Senate, would take away debt settlement as a choice for struggling North Carolinians looking for options to help with their overwhelming debt. At the same time, it would force out of North Carolina a legal, beneficial industry that contributes almost $75 million annually to our state’s economy.
Debt settlement offers financially distressed consumers a federally regulated, private-sector alternative to bankruptcy, enabling them to reduce their debt in a way that’s right for them. Debt settlement companies help consumers — many with high revolving debt who have suffered a hardship such as an unforeseen illness, a divorce or a job loss — get out of debt faster by negotiating with their lenders to settle debts for less than what the consumers owe, providing a much-needed lifeline in the midst of economic uncertainty.
Academic research supports this approach. A 2020 study by Harvard Kennedy School Professor Will S. Dobbie found that “individuals enrolling in debt settlement programs receive an average debt write-down of 33.2% on settled accounts after accounting for fees.” The same study found that, on average, consumers in debt settlement programs see $2.64 in debt reduction for every $1 in fees.
In North Carolina, that translated into almost $100 million of debt settled in 2019 alone, resulting in savings that consumers used to buy groceries, pay rent and keep their families together. These are savings — and local spending — that would be lost if HB 76 were to become law.
For many people, debt settlement is the most consumer-friendly option available. Debt settlement is a federally regulated industry. In fact, under federal law, clients pay no fees until they have received and accepted a settlement offer and have made a payment toward that settlement. Clients are free to reject any settlement offer or to quit a debt settlement program at any time without any cost or penalty.
The industry offered the supporters of HB 76 a compromise that would add a layer of state regulation to the federal regime, empowering the state to license and oversee the industry in North Carolina. But the bill’s backers refused to negotiate and are instead pushing harmful legislation that would leave tens of thousands of North Carolinians with few, if any, alternatives.
Those pushing HB 76 claim that debt settlement is already illegal in North Carolina, but that’s false. Under state law, debt settlement companies may operate here as long as they take their fee after the debt has been settled, not before. It’s essentially a contingency fee arrangement, a concept familiar to many consumers of legal and financial services. HB 76 would outlaw that at consumers’ expense.
It should be no surprise that a coalition that includes installment lenders is behind HB 76. That’s because the bill isn’t really about helping consumers — it’s about protecting short-term, high-interest lenders who often trap consumers in a cycle of debt and default. Under state law, these lenders can charge consumers up to 30% interest, plus fees. And they can trap them in loan after loan.
Subprime lenders are using COVID-19 as a false pretext to keep vulnerable consumers from getting the assistance they need to negotiate settlements of high-interest loans so they can reduce their household debt and keep their families financially afloat.
Backers of HB 76 rushed similar legislation through the state House last year by claiming falsely that the measure was not controversial and had consensus support. That wasn’t true then, and it isn’t true now.
With such a misguided proposal back on the table, the Senate should reject HB 76 and put the financial health of many of North Carolina’s most vulnerable citizens and their families first by giving them the choice to reduce their overwhelming debt in a way that’s right for them.
Denise Dunckel is CEO of the American Fair Credit Council, a nonprofit trade association of debt settlement professionals.