Denise Dunckel: Don’t bar consumers from settling crushing debts

In North Carolina, that translated into almost $100 million of debt settled in 2019 alone, resulting in savings that consumers used to buy groceries, pay rent and keep their families together. These are savings — and local spending — that would be lost if HB 76 were to become law.

For many people, debt settlement is the most consumer-friendly option available. Debt settlement is a federally regulated industry. In fact, under federal law, clients pay no fees until they have received and accepted a settlement offer and have made a payment toward that settlement. Clients are free to reject any settlement offer or to quit a debt settlement program at any time without any cost or penalty.

The industry offered the supporters of HB 76 a compromise that would add a layer of state regulation to the federal regime, empowering the state to license and oversee the industry in North Carolina. But the bill’s backers refused to negotiate and are instead pushing harmful legislation that would leave tens of thousands of North Carolinians with few, if any, alternatives.