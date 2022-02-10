Denise Harle: Guilford County decides to respect the First Amendment

After the arrest, county prosecutors dismissed all charges against the Love Life volunteers, requiring no court appearance and only 10 hours of community service, and even expunging their arrest records. In fact, they were allowed to fulfill their community service by volunteering to participate in a prayer walk with Love Life — and engaging in the very activities for which they were arrested.

Still, the unconstitutional speech suppression, religious discrimination and unlawful arrest that Love Life volunteers suffered is an injustice that demands correction. That’s why these Americans, with the help of Alliance Defending Freedom, asked a federal court to protect their rights. And it is working. Guilford County decided to not only dismiss all charges but also settle the constitutional claims brought by Love Life. The county paid their attorneys’ fees, but the members of Love Life didn’t ask for anything more than that. All they wanted was to have their names cleared … and to make sure that other citizens didn’t have to go through the same thing they did.

Now, clearly, the city of Greensboro should do the same instead of forcing Love Life to litigate these obvious constitutional violations and to wait for justice for being arrested by Greensboro officers without justification.

But the settlement from the county is a good sign. It indicates that, perhaps, government officials are starting to come to their senses by remembering that there is no excuse for using a crisis to crack down on viewpoints they dislike. These unjust crackdowns do nothing but harm communities, fracture society and suppress freedom for all of us.

Denise Harle is senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal).