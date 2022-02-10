Denise Harle: Guilford County decides to respect the First Amendment

As part of a new legal settlement, Guilford County officials have finally decided to respect the First Amendment rights of all citizens to speak freely in public areas — including those whose opinions the government may not like. Now, that might not seem headline-worthy, but in today’s cultural and legal climate, fair play is often the exception, not the rule … and the citizens of Greensboro are still waiting for their city to protect the First Amendment.
Just ask the members of Love Life, a pro-life, Christian ministry in Greensboro, who were arrested for peacefully praying on the sidewalk outside an abortion clinic in March 2020. Law enforcement officials for the city and the county claimed that these pro-life advocates were violating COVID-19 restrictions — when, in fact, the group had carefully adhered to all requirements in the county’s COVID order. It was clear at the time — and became clearer as the case progressed — that this was the government picking and choosing which speech to protect and which to silence.
Here’s what happened: On March 28 and 30, 2020, while the government was allowing groups to gather outdoors for picnics and indoors for shopping, Greensboro police officers arrested members of Love Life for praying quietly on a public sidewalk outside an abortion clinic. Love Life is a local nonprofit that works to encourage and enable mothers to choose life, from praying outside abortion clinics to equipping pregnant women with the material resources and social support they need to choose life for their babies. Love Life members made sure their group was fewer than 10, that everyone maintained 6 feet of distance, and that everyone had hand sanitizer, as required by the county order.
Regardless, Greensboro officers approached the group and started writing tickets — first for “gather(ing) more than 10 people.” When one of Love Life’s members pointed out that there were only four people, the officer scratched through the offense and wrote instead that they were guilty of “traveling for nonessential purposes” — ignoring that the COVID order itself defined charitable social services like Love Life’s as “essential services” and permitted as “essential travel” to care for “minors” and “other vulnerable persons” which women facing unplanned pregnancies and their unborn babies surely are.
The next time Love Life volunteers chose to gather, it was to peacefully pray — again being careful not to violate any of the restrictions under the county’s order. Greensboro officers arrested them again, this time charging them with resisting arrest, even though video footage showed the Love Life representatives were peaceful, respectful and cooperative at all times.
The truth is that these pro-life citizens were not arrested for violating any laws; they were arrested for holding and expressing a viewpoint that government officials disliked. These Love Life members were the only people ever arrested under Guilford County’s COVID orders — and the reasons were a farce.
After the arrest, county prosecutors dismissed all charges against the Love Life volunteers, requiring no court appearance and only 10 hours of community service, and even expunging their arrest records. In fact, they were allowed to fulfill their community service by volunteering to participate in a prayer walk with Love Life — and engaging in the very activities for which they were arrested.
Still, the unconstitutional speech suppression, religious discrimination and unlawful arrest that Love Life volunteers suffered is an injustice that demands correction. That’s why these Americans, with the help of Alliance Defending Freedom, asked a federal court to protect their rights. And it is working. Guilford County decided to not only dismiss all charges but also settle the constitutional claims brought by Love Life. The county paid their attorneys’ fees, but the members of Love Life didn’t ask for anything more than that. All they wanted was to have their names cleared … and to make sure that other citizens didn’t have to go through the same thing they did.
Now, clearly, the city of Greensboro should do the same instead of forcing Love Life to litigate these obvious constitutional violations and to wait for justice for being arrested by Greensboro officers without justification.
But the settlement from the county is a good sign. It indicates that, perhaps, government officials are starting to come to their senses by remembering that there is no excuse for using a crisis to crack down on viewpoints they dislike. These unjust crackdowns do nothing but harm communities, fracture society and suppress freedom for all of us.
Denise Harle is senior counsel
with Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal).