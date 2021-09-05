Diane Mitchell and Dee Grissett: Politicians hurt students with a teacher shortage

The U.S. Department of Education tracks teacher shortage areas across states. For the 2021-22 school year, the federal government says North Carolina has a shortage of qualified teachers in all grades of math and special education and all core subjects in all elementary school grades. Many school districts are offering new teacher signing bonuses funded with federal COVID relief dollars, but the teacher shortage persists.

Behind these numbers is real harm to our children. Students are less likely to learn to read with a substitute teacher who’s not familiar with the best ways to teach reading. Students are less likely to master math with a teacher who is learning as he or she goes. We are letting our students down during their formative years. Our children deserve better.

How did we get here? It’s deeper than COVID. For the last decade, North Carolina’s state lawmakers have passed state budgets that underfund public education and undermine teachers. Politicians are not treating or paying teachers as professionals. North Carolina’s average teacher salary is $10,000 below the national average. Experienced teachers are leaving the state and profession. College students are choosing other careers.