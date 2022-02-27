Dick Polman: In time of war, some in GOP give aid and comfort to the enemy

I feel you, Joe. Back when I was a little boy in 1962, and a Democratic president had to confront the Russians during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Republicans didn’t try to undercut their commander-in-chief.

But times have changed. The official House Republican Twitter feed posted a photo of President Biden and messaged: “This is what weakness on the world stage looks like.”

That tweet puzzled me. I was not under the impression that rallying the Western alliance and slapping economic sanctions on the aggressor meets the dictionary definition of weakness.

It would be nice to believe that the GOP’s MAGA wing will sink the party in the 2022 and 2024 elections. It would be nice to believe that most Americans will recoil at this perfidious — and potentially traitorous — behavior. But rest assured that Duh Base at this point will swallow whatever bilge it is offered.