Does Greensboro make the grade in healthy air quality?

The American Lung Association recently released the 2021 “State of the Air” report, which is the organization’s annual national air quality “report card.” The report tracks ground-level ozone air pollution (also known as smog), annual particle pollution (also known as soot), and short-term spikes in particle pollution. The 2021 “State of the Air” report examines air quality from 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Here in Greensboro, the air quality was rated a “B” for ozone, an “A” for 24-hour particle pollution and did well with annual particle pollution. (See our full report at Lung.org/SOTA.)
Ozone pollution and particle pollution are two of the most widespread and dangerous air pollutants. Breathing these pollutants can cause asthma attacks, respiratory and cardiovascular harm, and even early death. Breathing particle pollution can also cause lung cancer. Ozone irritates and damages your airways and lungs. It causes asthma and emphysema attacks and increases people’s risk of dying. It can also cause asthma, and it causes progression of emphysema in the lungs. Even two days of unhealthy ozone pollution can be harmful to health.
Despite making progress in cleaning up air pollution, more than 4 in 10 people in the United States still reside in counties that have unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution. The “State of the Air” report also shows that people of color are significantly more likely to breathe polluted air compared to white people.
Climate change continues to drive warmer temperatures, which make ozone pollution more likely to form and harder to clean up. And with warmer temperatures comes increased risk of wildfires, like what happened in 2016. That could very easily happen again. Wildfires increase our risk for unhealthy particle pollution.
The quality of the air we breathe can impact our overall health and lives. Everyone deserves to breathe clean, healthy air, and that’s why the American Lung Association releases an annual “State of the Air” report, so that everyone is aware of the quality of the air they breathe.
Greensboro must continue its efforts to reduce air pollution. We can do it by not using so much energy (energy conservation), and by switching to clean, renewable energy for transportation and power.
Dr. Anne Mellinger Birdsong is a member of Mothers & Others for Clean Air Greensboro. Christine Hart is Healthy Air Campaign manager for the American Lung Association in North Carolina.