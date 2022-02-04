Doubting Thomases: A recipe for corruption

When word spread last week about an imminent Supreme Court retirement, I hoped against hope that it would be Clarence Thomas.

No such luck.

Replacing Clinton appointee Stephen Breyer with a Biden appointee is really no biggie. Ridding the court of Clarence Thomas, and his blatant conflicts of interest, would be a major upgrade. Because for more than 20 years it has been an open secret, and a patent disgrace, that wife Ginni has been a right-wing activist working on a range of hot-button issues on which hubby sits in judgement.

Perhaps it’s sheer coincidence that he was the lone dissenter in the 8-1 ruling that bars Donald Trump from blocking the release of documents about the Jan. 6 insurrection — the same event that Ginni Thomas agitated for on Facebook, the same event to which she helped send busloads of insurrectionists. At the very least, it sure looks bad. In fact, the official Code of Judicial Conduct, embedded in federal law, specifically states that “any justice, judge, or magistrate judges of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned” by a reasonable, objective person.