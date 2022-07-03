Doug Clark: Ads attacking Beasley are unfair and misleading

As a longtime journalist in North Carolina, I often wrote about state courts. My work was recognized in 2015 when then-Chief Justice Mark D. Martin appointed me to serve on the N.C. Commission on the Administration of Law & Justice, placing me on its Public Trust and Confidence Committee.

Public confidence in our courts is essential to their proper functioning. A key element to earning trust is to make sure that judges administer equal justice for all and protect the constitutional rights of every person who presents a case in their court. That requires integrity and courage because it’s very easy for political opponents to misrepresent a judge’s actions.

In our state court system, no judge enjoys a lifetime appointment. Judges are elected. When they are candidates in political contests, their rulings can easily be twisted against them, even if they’ve done their job well.

This can happen because equal justice must apply to bad people as well as good. Constitutional rights must be guaranteed for the guilty as well as for the innocent. If they can be denied to anyone, they can be denied to everyone.

While we understand that in principle, in practice it can mean that a judge must defend the rights of vile criminal offenders. While doing so is absolutely required under our Constitution, it can be made to appear that a judge is protecting the criminal offense rather than the rights of the criminal offender.

This might be one reason why it’s rare for a judge to seek a political office. A judge can be accused of favoring criminals if he or she overturned a conviction or ordered a new trial for a serious offender. But ruling for a defendant is necessary if a confession was coerced or evidence was obtained illegally, or if some other violation of basic constitutional rights aided a prosecutor’s case.

Cheri Beasley served as a judge on the District Court bench, on the state Court of Appeals and on our Supreme Court. Now she’s the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. Television ads run by the National Republican Senatorial Committee accused Beasley of failing to “protect our families” because she ruled in favor of appeals brought by criminal defendants.

Political attack ads aren’t known to be fair and balanced; viewers should never take them at face value. But when they’re addressing nuanced legal matters, they’re likely to be all wrong. For example, the case of an alleged sex offender cited by the NRSC says nothing about the central issue on appeal — whether the trial judge should have given jury instructions regarding the defendant’s claim of entrapment. The alleged offender was charged on the basis of an online chat with a detective posing as an underage boy.

No one knows whether the jury in that case would have accepted an entrapment defense. But, Beasley wrote for a 5-2 Supreme Court majority, the trial judge should have explained entrapment so that the jury could give the defense the informed consideration it warranted.

Was the defendant guilty? That wasn’t the question before the Supreme Court. The question was whether the defendant’s rights were upheld. That’s important because, sometimes, innocent people might be entrapped or made to appear that they’re committing crimes, and they should not be the victims of trumped-up prosecutions.

Police, prosecutors and judges are supposed to keep us all safe, but they must follow the rules. What if you’re arrested without probable cause? Or subjected to unreasonable search and seizure? Or denied due process of law? If these violations could occur with impunity, we’d all be less secure, not more.

Judges sometimes make unpopular decisions regarding the rights of bad people. That doesn’t necessarily make them bad judges or unworthy political candidates. It usually means they’re acting with integrity and courage, and more of that is needed in politics. The politicians who fault judges for upholding constitutional rights may be the ones who can’t be trusted in positions of power.

Doug Clark is a former News & Record editorial writer who lives in Tryon.