Douglas McCollum: It's OK for a man to be afraid

And as a Black man, I’m not supposed to tell you I’m feeling those things. I’m not supposed to confide in you.

To bare that I’m afraid for the well-being of myself, or the well-being of those around me, is a big no-no. I’m supposed to be brave. What is a quarantine to a brother who’s experienced racial profiling and derogatory language as well as emasculation and white privilege?

What is fear to a Black man raised in the Baptist South? My faith teaches me better — 2 Timothy 1:7, or Joshua 1:9, or all of Psalm 23 speaks toward the idea of fear. In fact, it is said that “Fear not” is the most frequent command in the Bible.

Yet, here I am struggling to adhere to these notions of what I should be feeling or what I should be doing right now. I’d rather tell you that I don’t know. That my mind is running away with itself and I have had to delete social media, dive into television series and movies to keep my mind busy and pray that the faith I have is stronger than my fear during this time.

Why is this column important? Because I am telling you that as a Black man, it is OK to feel. It is OK to worry, to question, to battle anxiety and to face it.