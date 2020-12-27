Douglas McCollum: It's OK for a man to be afraid

I know I’m supposed to be following a structure here.
That when I write there must be a method to the madness — a reason I do what I do, and I say what I say. It’s supposed to reveal itself early.
I’m not supposed to hold you for too long.
So, if you give up here: I understand.
But as someone who champions voice in the midst of opinion, sometimes I grow uneasy. It’s as if I’m tired of adhering to “supposed to’s.” We are not on a path of “supposed to’s” right now as a nation, or as a people.
I was supposed to walk across the stage in May.
I was supposed to be enjoying my summer in hotels overlooking beautiful beach or mountain landscapes.
I was supposed to be celebrating my Thanksgiving birthday and the holidays with my family, eating sinfully and fellowshipping righteously.
But we are not in the land of what should have happened anymore.
Instead, we are in what is.
And what is happening, is an overwhelming sense of anxiety. A growing weight of weariness. And if I’m the only one going through this then so be it.
But like I said, I am fed up with having to adhere to “supposed to’s.”
And as a Black man, I’m not supposed to tell you I’m feeling those things. I’m not supposed to confide in you.
To bare that I’m afraid for the well-being of myself, or the well-being of those around me, is a big no-no. I’m supposed to be brave. What is a quarantine to a brother who’s experienced racial profiling and derogatory language as well as emasculation and white privilege?
What is fear to a Black man raised in the Baptist South? My faith teaches me better — 2 Timothy 1:7, or Joshua 1:9, or all of Psalm 23 speaks toward the idea of fear. In fact, it is said that “Fear not” is the most frequent command in the Bible.
Yet, here I am struggling to adhere to these notions of what I should be feeling or what I should be doing right now. I’d rather tell you that I don’t know. That my mind is running away with itself and I have had to delete social media, dive into television series and movies to keep my mind busy and pray that the faith I have is stronger than my fear during this time.
Why is this column important? Because I am telling you that as a Black man, it is OK to feel. It is OK to worry, to question, to battle anxiety and to face it.
Because the third-leading cause of death in Black men between the ages of 15-24 is suicide, and we are in a time when we are inundated with press about sickness and disease.
When people don’t have access to the things that keep them busy: school, jobs, maybe even partners are stuck in place.
When men, who are “supposed to” be the breadwinners, could find themselves out of a job.
Or when men, who are graduating or have graduated, can find themselves not being able to land one.
So here I am, in the midst of this vulnerability, telling other Black men it is OK to be vulnerable.
And not just for the sake of your own mental and physical health, but for the sake of those around you, too. It is not a woman’s duty to take on the scars from our battles with our identities into the relationships they adopt with us.
We as Black men often work from a patriarchal standpoint, which implies that women are subservient. We forget about them in the midst of our own struggles, and we place a lot of our burdens on their shoulders, because we are too afraid to place them on anyone else.
God forbid our friends find out we go to a therapist.
God forbid our mothers find out they can’t supply all of our needs, nor bandage all of our transgressions.
Lord only knows what our fathers might think if they see us wearing our emotions. Those that go beyond anger, or sex or valor.
But aren’t you tired of what you’re supposed to do?
There are a lot of things my masculinity tells me I’m not supposed to do. But right now, my humanity is breaking all of those things.
So I encourage you to stop letting your masculinity dictate your emotions. Because we are humans before we are men.
Douglas McCollum, a High Point native and 2020 High Point University graduate, is a member of the VISTA program at HPU.